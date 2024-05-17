Jack Leach’s back, Tongue still out

3 minute read

Sometimes you can’t choose between awful body part puns for your headline. What can you do in that situation other than mash them together so that neither quite works?

Jack Leach’s back

As in ‘returned’. He hasn’t got ankylosing spondylitis or anything. It was in fact a stress fracture that knocked him out of action initially, followed by a knee injury that required surgery. He’s fine now though, so he’s going to play for Somerset for the first time since May last year.

We very much like Jack Leach as a cricketer. He has what we would call ‘true grit’.

Leach’s grit is not showy, centre stage resilience, but an authentic kind that gets him through the less glamorous stuff, whether that be fighting Crohn’s disease, overcoming sepsis or refusing to implode when his captain and coach seemingly go out of their way to erode his entire sense of self worth.

He is, in short, the kind of guy who can step onto the grandest stage and not allow the atmosphere and occasion to sway him from simply hanging in there for a match-winning 1 not out.

A couple of weeks back we wrote a feature about Jack Leach that we somehow neglected to categorise as a feature. Here’s a link if you missed it: Raise your glasses: Jack Leach’s three silliest innings.

Tongue still out

Just before the season started, we looked at what a few of England’s ‘other’ quick bowlers had been up to over the winter as a way of pondering which of them might replace Stuart Broad. That topic seems even more relevant now in light of that thing that is going to happen. (We seem to be struggling to write it out explicitly.)

The relevant news today is that there’s been a Tongue injury – or more accurately a setback with the pectoral injury that was already keeping Josh Tongue out.

In the announcement, England said that, “there is no timescale on when he’ll return to action,” which sounds a little, “the authorities said ‘best leave it unsolved’.”