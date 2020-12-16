Kyle Jamieson looks a useful and very slightly frightening bowler to have about the place

In Tim Southee and Trent Boult, New Zealand have textbook new ball bowlers who disagree on which arm to use. This is a useful starting point when trying to bowl out the opposition.
After that, they have the finest old ball bowler around, The Great Neil Wagner. Wagner is a man who will whang left-arm bouncers at your armpit from every conceivable angle at unpredictable pace and he will keep on doing that until you get tired because he never will.
What kind of seam bowler could you possibly want after those three? How about a giant who bowls like Makhaya Ntini?
We’ve not yet seen a great deal of Kyle Jamieson, but from what we’ve seen, we’ve already concluded two things:
- He likes knocking back off stump with balls that don’t seem to have any right hitting off stump
- He is built like Chris Tremlett
Tremlett was something of an oddity as a bowler. For a man who had apparently developed some sort of human growth hormone disorder and could no longer fit in human clothes, he actually bowled fairly sedately.
Don’t get us wrong. He bowled very effectively (53 Test wickets at 27 in case you’re wondering), it’s just his 81mph accuracy didn’t really seem to fit his upturned Great Pyramid of Giza physique.
Jamieson seems to have a similar modus operandi. We suppose that if the batsman’s scared half to death by the mere sight of you, there’s little to be gained from scaring him further. You may as well just proceed straight to the pinning-back-his-stumps finishing move.
8 comments
New Zealand’s 4 pronged attack looks like pretty deadly at the moment.
Its about time England had a Test series vs New Zealand in England. And there needs to be at least 3 tests not this pathetic 2 Test match series.
New Zealand don’t tour nearly enough compared to a big 3 team. On the other hand we probably get away with a bit more as our bowlers dont often need to be rested or injured.
The first person that came to mind after reading the article was Rahkeem Cornwall. A giant of a man (in a different sort of way to Jamieson) and seems to be fairly good. Playing 3 tests and getting 13 wickets at 35.23 and just looking at him, you wouldn’t think he could get such figures
I didn’t know Dolph Lundgren played cricket.
Anak Bastari has a T20 International batting average of 177 after six games.
Guess which team she plays for? https://www.espncricinfo.com/ci/content/player/1181807.html
I don’t know what Anak Bastari looks like but I suspect it’s pretty much the opposite of Kyle Jamieson and/or Rahkeem Cornwall. If you can look the opposite of two people who don’t even resemble each other.
Lyon continuing to take first-innings wickets. That sim match was prophetic.
Perhaps simming is the best guide we have to predicting the outcome of Test match cricket since, unfortunately, both teams play in white.
I enjoyed being able to watch NZ v WI for free on YouTube, even if only for a couple of hours every evening before having to go to sleep to avoid being more than ordinarily useless at work.