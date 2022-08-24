Ollie Robinson has been given a golden opportunity to develop a new ailment

< 1 minute read

That feels the most likely outcome here. You pick Ollie Robinson and generally something goes wrong with him. This time around our money’s on – ooh, let’s see – auto-brewery syndrome.

To whisk through Robinson’s last few months once again, it’s gone back spasm, back spasm, tooth infection, food poisoning, back thing, covid.

The man he’s replacing, Matt Potts, has, in contrast, been a picture of health. He’s also bowled well enough. The issue, if there is one, is that Potts doesn’t really offer anything different to England’s other bowlers.

In fact the more Potts has played, the more we’ve thought about that baffling comment of Rob Key’s at the start of summer that he offered a “point of difference” in England’s attack. How exactly? By being quite a lot younger?

In the last Test Potts was England’s smallest and slowest seam bowler. We suppose that’s different, but we’re sure they could find smaller and slower seamers if they made a bit of effort.

Robinson will also be England’s slowest seamer, but at 1.96m he won’t be the smallest. Crucially, he makes use of that height, unlike the similarly-sized Stuart Broad. He also averages 21.28 in nine Test matches, despite being so decrepit that he has at times resorted to bowling off spin.

Ollie Robinson probably improves England’s bowling, a facet of the game that is, quite honestly, the least of their worries.

