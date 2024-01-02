Only one man could have taken a 10-for in real life, bowling like Graham Thorpe in Brian Lara Cricket on the PlayStation

< 1 minute read

Graham Thorpe was a dynamite bowler in Brian Lara Cricket. Graham Thorpe was not a dynamite bowler in real life.

The various mechanics and failings of Brian Lara Cricket (which was apparently called Shane Warne Cricket in Australia) resulted in some innovative strategies, back in the day.

Sixes were about as easy to pull off as forward defensives, which meant there was every incentive to bat like Shahid Afridi, regardless of the format. Compounding this was the fact that you were only ever an accidental button-press away from a catastrophic run-out so time spent at the crease was inherently dangerous.

Bowling was a little more realistic until you brought on a medium-pacer. For some reason all bowlers in this category were capable of delivering gargantuan in- and out-swing on demand (albeit delivered at gravity-defying Chris Harris speeds).

This meant that Graham Thorpe was every bit as useful a bowler as Darren Gough, so the smart thing to do was drop most of your bowlers for batters and rely on the likes of Thorpe and Neil Fairbrother for the bulk of your bowling.

It is rare to see a man saunter in and deliver this sort of fare in a real life Test match, but Ian Botham did precisely that in the sixth Test of the 1981 Ashes. Furthermore, with his characteristic disregard for reason, Beefy used it to snaffle 10 Australian wickets.

A couple of times he even deployed that other great Brian Lara Cricket delivery: the stump-threatening slower ball bouncer.

More on this in the sixth and final episode of the 1981 Ridiculous Ashes.

