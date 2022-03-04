RIP Shane Warne. You were just about the most exciting cricketer there’s ever been

You’ve no doubt seen the shocking news that Shane Warne’s died. This is by no means the first gasp he’s induced from us, but it’s by far the least welcome.

We will, of course, write something longer in due course, but for now we just want to acknowledge what a unique cricketer he was. Warne was the only bowler we have ever seen who could make us feel nauseous with nerves when two England batters had put on a hundred partnership and the pitch was doing nothing.

Bowled, Shane.

Rest in peace, Shane.