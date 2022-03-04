RIP Shane Warne. You were just about the most exciting cricketer there’s ever been

You’ve no doubt seen the shocking news that Shane Warne’s died. This is by no means the first gasp he’s induced from us, but it’s by far the least welcome.
We will, of course, write something longer in due course, but for now we just want to acknowledge what a unique cricketer he was. Warne was the only bowler we have ever seen who could make us feel nauseous with nerves when two England batters had put on a hundred partnership and the pitch was doing nothing.
Bowled, Shane.
Rest in peace, Shane.
Wait, what? I thought this was going to be a Rod Marsh joke or something.
Okay, well, that’s thrown me for the day.
RIP Shane (and Rod)
My hero. As an 8-year-old kid, the Gatting ball was a big reason I fell in love with the game.
A ball that said “anything could happen” so loudly you could still hear it a decade later.
Great description of that ball.
Thank you Shane Warne for just being brilliant forever.
Well bugger me. That came as quite a shock.
Normally when someone famous dies it’s a case of whatever and you turn the page. I’m actually upset by this. It really is no age. He managed to cram a few lifetimes into those years though…
He added plenty of life to his years.
I guess his lifestyle for much of his career was, to put it mildly, not one your GP would recommend, but this is still a shock.
From 1994 and That Ball, through that nervous fourth innings at Trent Bridge in 2005, all the way to his retirement, you can’t tell the story of the Ashes without a lot of mentions of Shane Warne, and I suspect that will be his lasting legacy, much more than his strange pronouncements (and strange pronunciations) in his post-playing days.
Every team needs its heroes, but also a worthy and intimidating adversary. Warne was both of those things.
Maybe a good day to revisit this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muc25lM_Y3I
Love the song, except that Gatting wasn’t out for a duck…