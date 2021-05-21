The best part of Darren Stevens’ frankly insane 190 was what happened next

Kent’s Darren Stevens has been making some incredible things happen in recent years. This season in particular. In fact he’s now reached a point where he is making bonkers things happen even when he’s no longer in the middle.
If you don’t already know what happened today, 45-year-old Darren Stevens walked in at 80-5 and promptly hit 15 sixes en route to 190 off 149 balls.
The next thing that happened was in its own weird way even more brilliant – albeit it was only possible thanks to Stevens’ perfectly insensible contribution.
Stevens’ innings came to a close when he holed out aiming yet another tonk over the ropes. His dismissal ended a partnership with Miguel Cummins that was worth 166.
Of these 166 runs, Cummins contributed 1.
Now that is clearly a magnificent thing in its own right. 190 off 149 balls is a magnificent thing; playing that innings from 80-5 is a magnificent thing; and somehow engineering a 166-run partnership in which your batting partner makes just one run is also a magnificent thing.
But it gets better. At this point, Kent’s number 11 Matthew Quinn walked in and hit his very first ball for six.
So what we have here is Miguel Cummins, surviving batsman from a recently-completed 166-run partnership, finding himself in a position where his new partner has six times as many runs as he does after just one ball.
Cricket.
15 comments
While there are first class cricketers older than me, I can still cling to my youth. Long live King Darren.
And now he’s taking wickets!
Is it still cricketers plural?
Yes, just about
Who’s second-oldest?
Why doesn’t someone maintain a list?
The oldest player in first-class cricket was the Governor of Bombay, Raja Maharaj Singh, aged 72 years 192 days when he batted, scoring 4, on the opening day of the match played on 25-27 Nov 1950 at Bombay for his XI v. Commonwealth XI.
That isn’t an answer. Some of us here are gravely concerned that Stevens’ eventual retirement will render us ‘older than all current first-class cricketers’.
Gareth Berg is 40, Tim Murtagh and Michael Hogan 39. I’m not aware of anyone in-between, leastways in county cricket.
Disappointing. (But thank you nevertheless.)
I did find an almost 52 year old who played a T20I (for Luxembourg) this week.
https://www.espncricinfo.com/player/tony-whiteman-520557
Gareth Batty is 43, is he still a thing?
Sort of?
He’s still in Surrey’s squad (and 3 and a bit months older than me). But he hasn’t played proper cricket in two years.
I forgot about Rikki Clarke too, but he’s only 39.
I got a whole year older this week, and all this is making me feel quite young.
With all due respect, you millennial lot are, like, soooo cheugy.
Stop going on about age.
No
One
Cares.
Statistician Rick Finlay tweeted this great stat:
Innings played by 45+year-olds in English first-class cricket since 1990:
0 0 0 0 0 0* 0* 0* 0* 0* 0* 0* 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 2* 2* 3* 3* 4 4* 5 5 5 5* 6 6* 6* 6* 7* 7* 9 12 13 13* 14* 18 190