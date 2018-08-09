This is how to watch Test cricket

Only once you’ve had an experience like this can you be considered a true Test match viewing veteran.

What follows is a true story.

“I think it’s brightening up.”

rainy-1

“Yeah, it is. It’s definitely getting brighter. Look over there, the sun’s trying to break through.”

[Time passes]

“I think it’s got worse again.”

rainy-3

“Let’s give it another hour though, I think it’s supposed to ease off.”

[More time passes]

“Well, they’ve done a pitch inspection. That’s promising. Apparently they’re due to make an announcement about when play’s due to restart.”

rainy-2

“Oh.”

August 9, 2018

13 Appeals

  1. sam

    August 9, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Love it. It’s been warm and dry for far too long. This is more like it.

    Reply
    • Balladeer

      August 9, 2018 at 11:09 am

      Agreed. It’s hard to be annoyed about drizzle delaying the cricket when it means not having to sleep in a cocoon of my own sweat tonight.

      Reply
      • King Cricket (Post author)

        August 9, 2018 at 11:14 am

        It’s both relatively cool and completely dry here – so there’s a way you can get annoyed about the drizzle delaying the cricket.

      • sam

        August 9, 2018 at 11:24 am

        Is His Majesty suffering from the hosepipe ban?

      • King Cricket (Post author)

        August 9, 2018 at 11:40 am

        You’ve seen our yellowing sward. [Considers rewording that, decides he can’t be bothered.]

  2. D Charlton

    August 9, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Great Cricinfo piece. Just checked to see what’s going on at Lord’s and was met with ‘Early lunch taken’. Snigger.

    Reply
  3. Ged

    August 9, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Report from Lord’s, the home of cracking good weather…

    …but unfortunately I have Escamillo Escapillo with me today, who has brought the Lancastrian weather with him.

    https://flic.kr/p/LcoTTz

    Reply
    • Escamillo Escapillo

      August 9, 2018 at 2:43 pm

      Escamillo Escapillo notes that at Old Trafford today there is sunshine.

      The sun always shines in Lanky….

      At Lords however, bring your wellies, sowester and rubber dinghy.

      Reply
      • Ged

        August 9, 2018 at 3:18 pm

        Don’t listen to him.

        It’s brightening up behind the Warner Stand and that’s where the weather is coming from.

      • Balladeer

        August 9, 2018 at 4:58 pm

        Not brightening up fast enough, it seems.

      • A P Webster

        August 9, 2018 at 6:22 pm

        I am going to Old Trafford tomorrow so I predict hailstorms, gales and possibly frogs falling from the sky in Manchester.

      • Ged

        August 9, 2018 at 7:21 pm

        Got utterly drenched travelling the two miles home from The Home.

        Naturally, ’tis now a beautiful sunny evening in London.

      • Edwardian

        August 9, 2018 at 7:49 pm

        Tommorrow’s forecast for St John’s Wood looks good until about 3pm then great for Saturday for my ticket.

