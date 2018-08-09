This is how to watch Test cricket

Only once you’ve had an experience like this can you be considered a true Test match viewing veteran.
What follows is a true story.
“I think it’s brightening up.”
“Yeah, it is. It’s definitely getting brighter. Look over there, the sun’s trying to break through.”
[Time passes]
“I think it’s got worse again.”
“Let’s give it another hour though, I think it’s supposed to ease off.”
[More time passes]
“Well, they’ve done a pitch inspection. That’s promising. Apparently they’re due to make an announcement about when play’s due to restart.”
“Oh.”
August 9, 2018 at 11:07 am
Love it. It’s been warm and dry for far too long. This is more like it.
August 9, 2018 at 11:09 am
Agreed. It’s hard to be annoyed about drizzle delaying the cricket when it means not having to sleep in a cocoon of my own sweat tonight.
August 9, 2018 at 11:14 am
It’s both relatively cool and completely dry here – so there’s a way you can get annoyed about the drizzle delaying the cricket.
August 9, 2018 at 11:24 am
Is His Majesty suffering from the hosepipe ban?
August 9, 2018 at 11:40 am
You’ve seen our yellowing sward. [Considers rewording that, decides he can’t be bothered.]
August 9, 2018 at 1:35 pm
Great Cricinfo piece. Just checked to see what’s going on at Lord’s and was met with ‘Early lunch taken’. Snigger.
August 9, 2018 at 2:38 pm
Report from Lord’s, the home of cracking good weather…
…but unfortunately I have Escamillo Escapillo with me today, who has brought the Lancastrian weather with him.
https://flic.kr/p/LcoTTz
August 9, 2018 at 2:43 pm
Escamillo Escapillo notes that at Old Trafford today there is sunshine.
The sun always shines in Lanky….
At Lords however, bring your wellies, sowester and rubber dinghy.
August 9, 2018 at 3:18 pm
Don’t listen to him.
It’s brightening up behind the Warner Stand and that’s where the weather is coming from.
August 9, 2018 at 4:58 pm
Not brightening up fast enough, it seems.
August 9, 2018 at 6:22 pm
I am going to Old Trafford tomorrow so I predict hailstorms, gales and possibly frogs falling from the sky in Manchester.
August 9, 2018 at 7:21 pm
Got utterly drenched travelling the two miles home from The Home.
Naturally, ’tis now a beautiful sunny evening in London.
August 9, 2018 at 7:49 pm
Tommorrow’s forecast for St John’s Wood looks good until about 3pm then great for Saturday for my ticket.