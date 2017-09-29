We should probably mention Middlesex being relegated

In a way, Middlesex were unlucky to be relegated as they only finished two points off fourth place. In another way, they weren’t unlucky because Somerset, Hampshire and Yorkshire all finished with more points than they did, which is kind of the aim of this whole endeavour.
As title defences go, it was poor; worse even than Lancashire’s relegatory 2012 because they could at least point to almost equally bad batting the year before.
Middlesex and Warwickshire will next season be replaced by Worcestershire (somewhat surprisingly) and Nottinghamshire (far less surprisingly) in the first division of the County Championship.
Notts have certainly waved goodbye to the raw-deal-getting Chris Read in fine style having also won both limited overs competitions in 2017.
September 29, 2017 at 1:49 pm
Two points short off fourth… only side with a deduction…of 2 points; so yes bit unlucky
September 29, 2017 at 2:08 pm
Only if penalty points were allocated via a lottery, rather than for slow over rates.
The argument that the arrow stopped play incident prevented them from catching up rather overlooks the fact that they needed to catch up in the first place.
September 29, 2017 at 1:49 pm
Ah, but where do these teams go when “relegated”? And how is it chosen which teams replace them?
Is it some kind of eldritch ceremony that summons them back from unbeing?
September 29, 2017 at 4:12 pm
For most of the season I felt Lancs were only a collapse or two from relegation. Also. Surrey. Two wins all season and very nearly came second. Just the one positive result at the oval. They’re the kind of pitches the ECB should be investigating.
September 29, 2017 at 7:25 pm
Ged’s quiet
September 29, 2017 at 8:09 pm
Overcome with excitement about potential trips to the East Midlands, I assume.
September 29, 2017 at 8:55 pm
Now the international summer is wrapped up, I’m surprised in retrospect how much of a better showing the Windies put up in the Test series compared to the 50-over matches. I wonder whether it makes sense anymore to talk generically about the “limited overs form of the game” – the Windies are clearly a first-rate T20 side, but in ODIs England looked comfortably superior. The 20 and 50-over variants seem increasingly as far apart from one another as they do from Tests.
September 29, 2017 at 9:44 pm
The line! The line is back!
http://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/20862665/lessons-learned-stokes-situation-toby-roland-jones
September 30, 2017 at 1:12 am
Becomes black and white when it is crossed? What deceitful snake of a line is this that only reveals its true nature after the event?