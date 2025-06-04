Welcome to the world of tomorrow! | a recap of England’s 3-0 ODI series win over the West Indies

2 minute read

The Harry Brook era is underway! And we have deigned to write a few sentences about it!

New world, old men

When Eoin Morgan overhauled England’s ODI team after the 2015 World Cup, the top two performers in the next (completed) game were Joe Root and Jos Buttler, neither of whom were remotely new to the team.

Almost exactly a decade later, England’s bold new era of one-day cricket under Harry Brook has begun with Joe Root top-scoring by a mile and Adil Rashid taking more wickets than anyone else. (Rashid took four wickets in that 2015 match.)

Tomorrow is frequently not massively different from yesterday.

New world, new man

England’s second-highest scorer was Brook himself. ODIs have thus far been his crappiest format, but 131 runs for twice out means his average has now inched up to 36.42 – entirely acceptable given he scores at more than a run a ball.

Jamie Smith might work as ODI opener

Aaaand he might not. His first innings of 37 off 24 balls was encouraging – albeit most other England batters outscored him. He then followed that with a four-ball duck, which was less encouraging. But then in the third match, he cantered out and monstered 64 off 28 balls, so there’s definitely a potential upside in play here.

Our personal view is that Smith is a magnificent batter who’d do well in any position – provided they don’t drag him up and down the order precisely because of that fact.

Opener makes sense though. It gives England that helpful combination of big ganglatron right-hander and stumpy back foot left-hander but with the added and reassuring benefit of Zak Crawley not being in any way involved.

Jacksob Bethwill

We mentioned this after the first match: England’s fifth bowler is a bit of a cross-your-fingers, maybe-we-can-make-up-the-difference-elsewhere arrangement right now.

In the second match, Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks were obliged to bowl a few more overs than they had in the first. On a pitch where the Windies barely scraped 300, Bethell conceded 8.16 an over and Jacks 10.50.

It’s a weakness. If they stick with this line-up, it’ll be interesting to see what sort of mitigation tactics they come up with. Our vote is for Chris Harris style moon balls. (Not because it would work. Just because it would be fun.)