We’ve accidentally made the case for England to drop Moeen Ali

We love Moeen Ali. We’d never deliberately make the case for him to be dropped because he’s magic.

What happened was we were writing about Sam Curran and Adil Rashid and how they’re slightly one-dimensional bowlers who work brilliantly within a six-man attack but maybe not so well in a five-man attack when it occurred to us that maybe this applied to Moeen as well. So we checked. And very unfortunately, it looks like it does apply to Moeen as well.

The piece is over at Wisden. It’s about England falling between two stools with their team selection at the minute.

February 6, 2019 / / 1 appeal

England cricket news, West Indies

1 Appeal

  1. Micko

    February 6, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Uh-oh, there’s a stray apostrophe in one of the picture captions! The horror!!

    Reply

