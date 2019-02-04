Unofficial snack food of the Australian national cricket team

Chuck writes: “Not sure if these are sold in the UK, but I saw these (being demolished in my kitchen by my kids) and thought they’d be perfect for any team managed by Justin Langer.”

February 4, 2019 / / 1 appeal

Australia cricket news, Extras

1 Appeal

  1. Ged Ladd

    February 4, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Good heavens, but those cakes are each double the size of a Jaffa Cake (c25g plays c12g) and double the percentage fat content (c16% plays c8%).

    That’s approximately FOUR TIMES AS MUCH FAT PER CAKE, Elite compared with Jaffa. The Jaffa cake, as most around here know, is the England cricketer’s “naughty but nice” snack of choice.

    http://kingcricket.blogspot.com/2007/02/jaffa-cakes-as-sports-snack-shocking.html

    Elite Teacakes are not even vegetarian, denying Siddle and heaven knows who else of their elite status, cake-wise.

    In the UK we tend to find Tunnocks tea cakes (Scottish), which have a similar fat content to the Jacobs ones but no dead animal products, so the vegetarians can indulge with impunity. But England cricketers are bound to keep away from them…

    …especially batsmen…

    …I mean to say, when did we last see Tun-nocks from England batsmen?

