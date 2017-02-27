Australia and spin bowling – all of their problems are completely solved

It’s hard to see how India’s batsmen could possibly learn to play Steve O’Keefe any better than they did on the one occasion they’ve faced him. Compounding this is the 100 per cent true fact that they’ve already committed to playing on pitches identical to that used in the first Test for the remainder of this series.
Throw in the fact that Australia can now easily separate their batsmen into spin competents and incompentents by having O’Keefe bowl at each of them for five minutes in the nets and it’s hard to see how Australia can possibly lose this series – or indeed any future series played in spin-centric conditions.
Australia are once again the best Test team in the world. They have a bit of mongrel about them; they’re playing aggressively and as a unit; they’re going right up to the line without crossing it – and now they have momentum too.
February 27, 2017 at 12:03 pm
And don’t forget their baggy green culture. That’s the main thing that is, their baggy green culture.
February 27, 2017 at 1:51 pm
Damn it, we did forget. Glaring omission, the hat culture.
February 27, 2017 at 12:12 pm
Indeed, the Aussie team is once again a collection of superheroes while every other international team is pants.
Strangely, I achieved superhero status myself, temporarily, on the flight home from Bangkok last week:
http://ianlouisharris.com/2017/02/22/how-the-eva-air-girl-transformed-me-into-kung-fu-pandaman-22-february-2017/
All facts.
February 27, 2017 at 1:32 pm
When was the last long Test series that wasn’t a tonking?
It’s been so long since we’ve had a close series people are starting to forget they exist.
February 27, 2017 at 8:16 pm
England 2 Pakistan 2
February 27, 2017 at 4:57 pm
THIS IS THE END OF DEMOCRACY, ICE CREAM, BEER, MORNING BOWEL MOVEMENT, AND JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING ELSE THAT IS GOOD WITH THIS WORLD.
February 27, 2017 at 6:17 pm
Not morning bowel movement DC. Retiring ill. If you have to fit into the dressing room culture you better respect its traditions.
February 28, 2017 at 2:04 am
i have much to learn.
February 27, 2017 at 8:22 pm
That’s an impressive last paragraph. Is there a collective noun for clichés?
February 27, 2017 at 10:51 pm
There are several collective nouns for clichés:
A momentum of clichés
A unit of clichés
A baggy-green of clichés
A warne of clichés
…and more besides – I’m sure other KC readers can chime in with some others.
February 28, 2017 at 2:04 am
I’d add something to this, but I see Ged has already Shastried it.
February 28, 2017 at 5:07 am
I just did what the doctor ordered, Deep Cower.
February 28, 2017 at 7:09 am
Mind those diacritics, Ged. You’re just pandering to them.
February 28, 2017 at 8:04 am
Was KC being a diacritic the other day when he complained that Matt Renshaw’s wild shits turned out to be mere mild shits?
Touché.