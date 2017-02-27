Australia and spin bowling – all of their problems are completely solved

It’s hard to see how India’s batsmen could possibly learn to play Steve O’Keefe any better than they did on the one occasion they’ve faced him. Compounding this is the 100 per cent true fact that they’ve already committed to playing on pitches identical to that used in the first Test for the remainder of this series.

Throw in the fact that Australia can now easily separate their batsmen into spin competents and incompentents by having O’Keefe bowl at each of them for five minutes in the nets and it’s hard to see how Australia can possibly lose this series – or indeed any future series played in spin-centric conditions.

Australia are once again the best Test team in the world. They have a bit of mongrel about them; they’re playing aggressively and as a unit; they’re going right up to the line without crossing it – and now they have momentum too.