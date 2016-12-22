The two ways of looking at Alastair Cook’s captaincy

There are two ways of looking upon the England captaincy. You can see it as an important position where the incumbent can have a major positive influence on how the side performs, or you can see it as one more thing that could go horribly wrong.
Rated according to the former, Alastair Cook is not an especially good captain. He is diligent and well-meaning, but ultimately far too insipid to have any significant impact. It’s hard to imagine that he is the author of England’s strategy. He will have a say, but the blueprint is not his. As much as anything he is the guy who flicks the switches and pulls the levers and operates the machine.
Tactically, he has learned to be inoffensively nondescript.
That sounds like a fairly damning report card, but we’re equally inclined to adopt the second perspective expressed in the opening paragraph of this piece. Captaincy can go wrong. You can do a lot of damage as a captain.
Ironically, considering he doesn’t himself possess them, Alastair Cook is a safe pair of hands. Although his captaincy will forever be remembered for one massive world championship title-taking dressing room bust-up, the team does generally function fairly smoothly.
No-one’s lobbying to become the next captain. No-one’s hitting anyone else with a cricket bat. To momentarily indulge in cliché, everyone’s pulling in the same direction. More impressively, when they find they’re getting dragged in the opposite direction, they don’t stop pulling and start arguing, they just sort of press on, refusing to accept the apparent futility of their efforts. That’s actually quite an achievement.
Despite some real low points, England no longer seem liable to completely implode under Cook. That isn’t so bad. Given a bit more talent in a few key areas, nondescript captaincy could take the team a long way.
The answer to the question “should Alastair Cook continue as England captain?” may to some extent depend on which of those perspectives you are inclined to take. However, both views may well be irrelevant.
Alastair Cook has, of late, appeared completely fed up with his job. Getting battered on an away tour will do that to a man, but it’s quite possible the enthusiasm won’t gush back in when he gets home.
If that’s the case, he’ll correctly resign because a man who really, really cannot be arsed is not going to do an especially good job. Trust us on this.
December 22, 2016 at 11:27 am
Years of experience regarding that last paragraph, KC?
December 22, 2016 at 12:10 pm
I think you’re being unnecessarily fair on Cook. His safe hands have taken England from being a settled and strong squad into a mess of who what when and why. He has overseen the loss of Graeme Swann and Kevin Pietersen, the latter exclusively Cook’s fault, two players who formed part of the core of the best England team most of us have seen. And because of the KP sacking, he has created an atmosphere where new players are expected to conform before anything else, and in which they are like England new boys of the past – rabbits in headlights scared to succeed for fear of failure.
The best teams accommodate people, get the best out of a disparate bunch. Cook is not that. Take Anderson and Broad out, and this would be the worst test team in the world. If anything, Cook manages to find mediocrity where previously there was genius.
December 22, 2016 at 12:39 pm
Easy to characterise the current lot as conformist yes-men, but we can’t really know that.
Well Moeen Ali’s a yes-man, obviously. But beyond that it’s hard to say.
December 22, 2016 at 1:33 pm
In the old days, this kind of crisis happened to the one day team. The answer to that usually was let the next Test captain take over for a bit.
As a purely hypothetical thought – If things had worked out a little differently, I wonder how this Test team would react to Eoin Morgan being captain?
I don’t think Cook was/is a good captain, but nor is he necessarily a bad one. He’s felt more like a curator of the team – happy to let it tick along and do all the stuff nobody else wants to, but not really sure what to do when anything out of the ordinary happens. Or a good captain of a good team, but a bad one of a shonky one.
December 22, 2016 at 2:50 pm
Changing the captain is the Test Cricket equivalent of sacking the manager in football – it may not improve the team – Something Must Be Done, and this is the easiest/most obvious Something that there is.