Alex Hales is not ‘turning his back’ on Test or first-class cricket

Not least because he isn’t currently a Test cricketer. But that’s not really our point.
Imagine you have three important things to do today, but you’re kind of pressed for time. If you’re anything like us, you’ll favour the ingenious solution of doing a really half-arsed job on all three. Other people are different. Some might decide to do two things reasonably well and totally sack off the third.
This is Alex Hales’ view. He could spend half the summer driving around the UK to play four-day matches in front of very few people, but it would mean less time to practise one-day batting and also less rest. It is, in short, not his top priority.
Playing in the County Championship might even be a distraction. The more watchful approach and different footwork employed in first-class cricket might actually hamper his short format game.
So why bother playing it? Because he might get another shot at Test cricket? You’re pitting might-play-Test-cricket against almost-certainly-will-play-World-Cup there.
Alex Hales is not turning his back on first-class cricket because it is not about first-class cricket. First-class cricket is collateral damage. Alex Hales is actively focusing on the shorter formats. He is being professional.
More on this topic in our post about Adil Rashid’s identical decision last week.
February 20, 2018 at 12:07 pm
I continue to get the feeling that one format is going to die. I really hope it’s the awkward mish-mash rather than the one with very few people watching.
February 20, 2018 at 12:50 pm
I’m thinking about putting together a press release announcing my intention to only work three days a week.
Seriously though, who can blame them. One-day cricket has more sixes than first-class cricket. And more sixes equals better cricket.
February 20, 2018 at 12:51 pm
Strange how if you look at the best England Test sides of recent years (2005 & 2011), so many of them used ODI cricket as the gateway to the Test team. Treescothick, Strauss, KP, Anderson, Swann, Bresnan, Collingwood all got in to one extent or another from ODI performances, and you could argue that Prior, Broad and Finn kept Test places for periods because they were doing alright in the ODIs at the time. Now, doing well in ODIs means you are less likely to play Test cricket – only Moeen has really transitioned from ODI to Test, while Root, Stokes, Bairstow and (arguably) Woakes cracked Tests before they did ODIs.
Might partly explain why the Test team is finding it so hard to plug the gaps. Players might now even start to go the other way – Malan for example has made a decent fist of Test cricket (I know that was off the back of a T20 performance, but still), and now might well end replacing Billings as the batsman that gets to watch everyone else play in an ODI series