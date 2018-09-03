Could India actually be better tourists?

Virat Kohli (CC licensed by James Cullen via Flickr)

Depends on your perspective really. They’re a competitive and exciting side who could quite easily be 3-1 up. Their batsmen are better than England’s, their four main bowlers have been brilliant – but they’ve lost the series. From our perspective this is pretty much tourist perfection.

We absolutely do not want to see close, exciting cricket where England lose. We want to see close, exciting cricket where England win and where we still get to moan about their batting and team selection and all that.

What an excellent series. India absolutely deserve to win the final Test.

September 3, 2018

England cricket news, India cricket news

Has anyone ever looked more serious than Sam Curran?

2 Appeals

  1. Bert

    September 3, 2018 at 9:52 am

    They have been excellent tourists, that’s for sure. So good in fact that I feel they deserve a reworking of that joke about a new guidebook called “Handcuffs”. Here goes:

    Hey, did you hear that King Cricket has written an article giving a metaphorical round of applause to a group of Indian cricketers, and has called this article “Handcuffs”?

    Yes, it’s for tourists.

  2. Deep Cower

    September 3, 2018 at 11:00 am

    The advertisement board behind Kohli says “Madhu”, which in Sanskrit means liquor. Which is probably what Kohli needs now.

