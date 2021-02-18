Cricket bats in a jigsaw

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself. (In fact please, please, please do. No-one sends us any of those and they’re our favourite ones.)

Ne writes: “Here’s a couple of cricket bats in an unusual place – a Sherlock Holmes themed jigsaw puzzle I bought myself because its a global pandemic at Christmas.”

One week later, we asked Ne if he’d finished the jigsaw. He said he hadn’t.

We also asked whether it was a particular Sherlock Holmes story and he said “It’s a bunch of different Holmes stories.”

Ne did say he could give us a more informative update when he got home. We politely rejected this offer on the grounds that these kinds of responses are far more ‘on brand’ for this website.

He sent us another photo anyway.