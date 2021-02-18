Regulars

Cricket bats in a jigsaw

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself. (In fact please, please, please do. No-one sends us any of those and they’re our favourite ones.)

Ne writes: “Here’s a couple of cricket bats in an unusual place – a Sherlock Holmes themed jigsaw puzzle I bought myself because its a global pandemic at Christmas.”

One week later, we asked Ne if he’d finished the jigsaw. He said he hadn’t.

We also asked whether it was a particular Sherlock Holmes story and he said “It’s a bunch of different Holmes stories.”

Ne did say he could give us a more informative update when he got home. We politely rejected this offer on the grounds that these kinds of responses are far more ‘on brand’ for this website.

He sent us another photo anyway.

  1. I need one on the grounds that cricket+Sherlock Holmes+jigsaw is pretty much a comprehensive description of my (publish-able) lockdown activities.

  2. Love this piece – many thanks Ne…

    …however, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was by all accounts a fine cricketer and played at first class level…

    …which makes me wonder whether a Sherlock Holmes themed jigsaw is actually an unusual place to see illustrations of cricket bats.

    While researching this controversial, potentially divisive point, I came across the following piece which i think will find almost universal acceptance by KC readers as one of those “made my day” type discoveries of whimsical cricket stories:

    https://www.cricketcountry.com/articles/sir-arthur-conan-doyle-set-on-fire-while-batting-at-lords-280878

    Pour yourself a cuppa when you’ve got a spare 10 minutes and wallow in the sheer wonder of it.

  3. Aah, those halcyon days… chimney pots for wickets…

    Inspired by this post, I’ve just sent in a submission which I thoroughly expect to see on these pages no sooner than August 2023.

