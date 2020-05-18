Cricket gloves on Cybermen in Doctor Who

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself.
Andrew pointed out to us that back in the Sylvester McCoy era of Doctor Who, the Cybermen wore batting gloves sprayed silver.
The Cybermen are a species of emotionless space-faring lads who’ve swapped out most of their soft fleshy body parts for metal ones.
That’s got to be a wise move if you’re likely to be facing express pace bowling.
They aren’t exactly twinkle-toed though. You’d fancy skittling them with a bit of spin.
That double guard thing over the first two fingers is so late 80s. It seemed to be saying – you thought cricketers were just boring, middle-aged men for whom fashion meant a new pair of brown slacks, but no, look, weird hands. Alternatively, it might have been done in solidarity with the Norfolk Cricket Association, to allow their players to blend in.
Anyway, top spotting. Sylvester McCoy was hands-down the worst Doctor, even worse than Colin Baker. No wonder the BBC cancelled the series after them two.
There were some Cybermen with normal batting gloves. We invested far too much time trying to get a screengrab of the one with the old double guard.