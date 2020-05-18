Cricket gloves on Cybermen in Doctor Who

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself.

Andrew pointed out to us that back in the Sylvester McCoy era of Doctor Who, the Cybermen wore batting gloves sprayed silver.

The Cybermen are a species of emotionless space-faring lads who’ve swapped out most of their soft fleshy body parts for metal ones.

That’s got to be a wise move if you’re likely to be facing express pace bowling.

They aren’t exactly twinkle-toed though. You’d fancy skittling them with a bit of spin.