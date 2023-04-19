David Warner is secretly rubbish at cricket

3 minute read

It really doesn’t seem any great surprise that David Warner should be in Australia’s Ashes squad. But actually, for a man who has 103 Test caps and 25 hundreds to his name, his case is oddly weak.

Here in the UK, it’s about the time of year when people start getting a bit overexcited about the half-forgotten phenomenon of a warm sunny day. The first one of the year tends to arrive on a weekday and in offices and warehouses up and down the land, young folk discuss their weekend plans and a unanimous exclamation rings out: “Beer garden!”

As you pause your picking and packing, or your emailing, or your spreadsheeting, and gaze out of the window at a sun-drenched car park, it’s only natural to imagine yourself sitting in a bucolic idyll with a beer and no responsibilities. The mistake people make is in confusing a moment of relaxation with a full-day plan.

As someone who once worked in a pub with a beer garden, let us tell you that there is nothing more hellish than a sunny bank holiday. Maybe there’s a crude caricature of that idealised vision of an al fresco pint for one or two early starters, but it doesn’t take long for everyone else who’s had the same bright idea to downgrade the ambience. Nor is this a scenario where starting early is likely to work out well for you in the long run.

By 5pm you’re basically looking at an open air version of the Gem Saloon, only with a lot more litter and detritus because the pub hasn’t been staffed to deal with a sixfold increase in clientele. There’s a constant irritable queue at the bar, so no-one has time to collect the empties.

If no-one’s been knifed or shot dead by closing time, then the landlord will count up the takings, chalk it up as a win and deal with the post traumatic stress later.

All those people who thought “beer garden!” and envisaged calmly lounging around in the sun – this is what they actually get. But then they forget. They’ll think the same thing again the next year. Maybe even the following week.

The point is, some things in life consistently fail to measure up to our expectations, but somehow our expectations remain the same.

Which just about brings us back to David Warner, who almost certainly wouldn’t have been picked for this summer’s Ashes if he weren’t David Warner.

What do we mean by that? We mean that everyone remembers all those many times that Warner has been a fantastic batter and those memories rather mask the fact that his case for inclusion this time around is fundamentally a story of uselessness.

We’d pick him, by the way. We’d pick him because he’s canny and skilful and committed and above all just an incredibly fun addition to any Test series, no matter who you’re supporting.

But he is also a batter who has been given 25 Test innings in the UK without ever making a hundred. That’s a lot of chances even before you factor in that he averaged just 9.50 over the course of his last series in England. That whole Stuart Broad v David Warner recurring castastrophe was freakish but also a symptom of something fairly predictable.

And it’s not like his performances in England are some weird aberration. If you play 103 Test matches, you give people a pretty clear idea what you can do. Warner averages 26.04 in England; 26.90 in the West Indies; 25.22 in Sri Lanka; 21.78 in India; and 13.00 in New Zealand. He has hit a hundred in precisely none of these places.

Warner’s 25 hundreds break down like this: one in the UAE, two in Bangladesh, three in South Africa, 19 in Australia.

That last one’s exceptional. How can you not pick a guy who’s made 19 hundreds in just one country? The sun’s out, the whole summer’s ahead of us, let’s give this thing another whirl.

Yeah, we’ll be doing stuff on the Ashes. Take the easy option and get our coverage by email.