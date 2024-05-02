Does England’s T20 World Cup squad contain enough top-order wicketkeepers?

2 minute read

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt: what does that say to you about hard-hitting, top order wicketkeeper-batters? There’s too many of them? That’s one way of looking at it. Another way of looking at it is people like them – let’s have some more of them.

It’s widely acknowledged that it’s all Adam Gilchrist’s fault. Gilchrist totally knackered things up for wicketkeepers who batted at seven at Tests, but he also set a template where wicketkeepers open the batting in limited overs cricket.

Back in 2007, in the eye of this ideological storm, England hit upon the idea of asking whoever was their best wicketkeeper to open the batting. When this didn’t work, they had a trawl around for the best English wicketkeeper who already did open the batting. Geraint Jones, Matt Prior, Phil Mustard, Steven Davies, Craig Kieswetter – they all had a go. Going a little further back, even Marcus Trescothick did the job a handful of times.

We’re not quite sure how, but this notion that you win white ball matches by having a wicketkeeper at the top of the order seems to have cemented itself to the extent that a very large proportion of English wicketkeepers now open in short format cricket.

Or is it that a lot of attacking top order batters have started keeping wicket? We don’t even know. Can these things even be separated any more, or is it just a statement of fact that keeping and leathering it right from ball one of an innings are two necessary aspects of something we all now agree is a single recognised job?

But back to the “let’s have some more of them” element. You wouldn’t know it from some of the reporting, but England’s 15-man T20 World Cup squad is provisional. History suggests that can be a signficant detail when it comes to England World Cup squads.

We don’t have to cast our minds back too far to remember that Jason Roy was in the provisional squad for last year’s 50-over World Cup, and look how that turned out. Four years earlier, David Willey was in a preliminary squad for the 2019 tournament but missed out at the last minute, despite having been an integral part of England’s white ball renaissance in the four years before.

That preliminary v provisional distinction is an interesting one. If one implies mere pencilling-in, what kind of stationery are you supposed to use for the other? It probably doesn’t matter. All any would-be England cricketer cares about is that final, inked-in squad. Until then, it’s not too late to hone your pitch.

