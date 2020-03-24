Fans rage against inaugural Sim Series – brand current rules “totally unfair”

With the Sri Lanka v England Test series postponed because of coronavirus, we’re playing out two Test matches between Sri Lanka and England on Cricket Captain 2018’s ‘All-Time Greats’ mode… This is Sim Series.
The great thing about being in sole charge of cricket is that we get to piss about with the regulations halfway through a series.
In the wake of England’s first Test win, we wondered aloud whether they maybe had a bit of an unfair advantage what with having played Test cricket for a century before Sri Lanka got up and running.
For example, England were able to pick Syd Barnes, who played his final Test match in 1914, while poor Sri Lanka somehow ended up with Dinesh Chandimal in the side.
Barnes is probably a bad example because he went to the fence more often than an inquisitive pony and also didn’t contribute with the bat. A change in regs would also rule out Jim Laker, who took 7-86; Wilfred Rhodes, who made 48 and took 3-29; and Herbert Sutcliffe, who made 68.
So here’s our question ahead of the second Test: Should England be forced to exclude players who retired before Sri Lanka’s first Test match in 1982?
You can have your say below. (Or here’s a link because the form probably won’t show up in the daily email.)
10 comments
Compromise: 1972. Sri Lanka are playing at home, after all.
Only three more sleeps.
Nah, man of the match was Ben Stokes. There’s absolutely no reason why Sangakarra (or Murali, or anyone else, really) couldn’t play a match winning hand next time around.
Hm, I don’t know if it logs the response each time, but the poll let me respond 3 times
Yeah, it does. It was either that or force people to log into Google to answer and that just seemed unnecessary.
We figure all decent people can be trusted to enter no more than twice.
Maybe the Sri Lankans should consider some left field call ups from the Ceylon national cricket team?
Derrick De Saram and Mahadevan Sathasivam have been banging on the doors for decades.
I think you’re actually approaching this from the wrong angle; wouldn’t it be fairer to select an England team from the first 36 years of their test history (1877 to 1913)?
That’s an interesting idea. The only flaw we can see is that it would rule out all the 1990s cricketers we want to pick.
How about fielding a worst Test XI instead? Then you could pick all the 90sc England players you like.
REALLY like this idea. A one-cap wonder XI maybe. (Or fewer than three caps or something, because batsmen always get a few chances.) This could perhaps be a separate thing after this series has finished.
Or alternative 90s. Always seemed like England had the capacity to pick a good team, but didn’t.