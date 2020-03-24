Fans rage against inaugural Sim Series – brand current rules “totally unfair”

With the Sri Lanka v England Test series postponed because of coronavirus, we’re playing out two Test matches between Sri Lanka and England on Cricket Captain 2018’s ‘All-Time Greats’ mode… This is Sim Series.

The great thing about being in sole charge of cricket is that we get to piss about with the regulations halfway through a series.

In the wake of England’s first Test win, we wondered aloud whether they maybe had a bit of an unfair advantage what with having played Test cricket for a century before Sri Lanka got up and running.

For example, England were able to pick Syd Barnes, who played his final Test match in 1914, while poor Sri Lanka somehow ended up with Dinesh Chandimal in the side.

Barnes is probably a bad example because he went to the fence more often than an inquisitive pony and also didn’t contribute with the bat. A change in regs would also rule out Jim Laker, who took 7-86; Wilfred Rhodes, who made 48 and took 3-29; and Herbert Sutcliffe, who made 68.

So here’s our question ahead of the second Test: Should England be forced to exclude players who retired before Sri Lanka’s first Test match in 1982?

You can have your say below. (Or here’s a link because the form probably won’t show up in the daily email.)

