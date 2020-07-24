Five ways Rahkeem Cornwall is like a cat

Six-foot-six and a hundred tons, Rahkeem Cornwall is a cricketer who’s hard to ignore.

We do not plan on ignoring him.

This is how he’s like a cat.

(1) Conserves energy wherever possible

Never run if you can walk. Never walk if you can stroll. Never stroll if you can stand still. Never stand still if you can conceal yourself beneath a sofa and go to sleep.

Concealment under a sofa is, rather obviously, not an option for Rahkeem Cornwall, which is why he does quite a lot of standing still.

(2) Cat-like reflexes

HOWEVER, when it is time to move… by God, Cornwall lashes out faster than the eye can see. He then immediately reverts to motionlessness.

Not many would have caught that awkward flyer off Rory Burns’ edge. (Not even a cat actually, what with the whole ‘lack of opposable thumbs’ thing and also the ‘terrified of absolutely everything including cricket balls’ thing.)

(3) Bowls finger spin

Like Phil “The Cat” Tufnell.

(4) Makes himself look big to intimidate his foes

A cat will fluff up its fur and make its tail big so as to look more intimidating when confronted by a foe.

Working to the same principle, Cornwall sometimes dons a second hat.

(5) Challenges the batsman with his uncommonly high release point, accuracy and the occasional innovative variation

We may have confused ‘a cat’ with ‘Sulieman Benn’ here.

It’s a common mistake.