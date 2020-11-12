Let’s find out exactly what went on at Chennai Super Kings this season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a well-publicised very terrible IPL season. It’s interesting to see how they dealt with that.

CSK hold the records for most appearances in the play-offs (ten) and final (eight), but this year they were just about the worst team in the competition. This also makes them the most interesting team – particularly when it comes to the in-house social media “content” that the IPL teams all churn out.

IPL social media stuff is not supposed to be balanced. Every team is trying to say only one thing: “We are the best.”

So what on earth do you say when you are manifestly not the best? That is what we are going to look at today.

A week or so ago, CSK uploaded a video with the highly excellent title, “No Matter What, We Shall Play On.”

That is such a great title. What do you do if you can’t win? You just play on, don’t you? Pointlessly and miserably, you go through the motions and play on. CSK are at a point where that is all they have to celebrate.

The video gives us a unique glimpse into what life is like within a losing franchise.

Here are some of the great things that happen in it.

Sam Curran has a sad drink while red from the shins down

The drink is also red, so it seems safe to assume that it is going straight to his feet and if he keeps on drinking he will fully change colour and be able to chameleon his way out of difficult situations by clinging to the side of a London bus.

Imran Tahir gets a banana

Imran Tahir’s hair is out of control.

Imran Tahir considers a second banana

Imran Tahir is out of control.

Ravindra Jadeja enjoys a banana with Imran Tahir

Looks very much like someone is going to shout “peel” and then they are going to start peeling so that they can see who is quickest at peeling a banana.

Everybody for some reason plays football tennis for a bit

‘No matter what, we shall play on – only we’re going to play football tennis from now on because we’re so bad at cricket’.

A gargantuan nude Faf du Plessis signs full-size cricket bats with a massive sharpie

It’s the end of days.