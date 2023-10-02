One of the World Cup mascots is called Tonk

2 minute read

The other one is called Blaze, but we do not care for Blaze.

This is Blaze.

Let us never speak of Blaze again.

This is Tonk.

Tonk is, “a super cool batter who tonks every ball.”

We like Tonk. This is largely because we like the word ‘tonk’. It is a word we have always used and we do not believe others use it enough.

Tonk is a person who had their promotional cricket bat printed for left-hand use, even though the whole point of their existence is to promote cricket by batting right-handed.

Tonk is slapdash and incompetent.

We endorse Tonk.

Tonk and the other one play their cricket on a ground that floats in space.

Why do fictional cricket grounds always float in space now?

