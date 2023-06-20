Stuart Broad says England’s all-out attack will involve a fair bit of defence

3 minute read

Attacking is great and defending is boring and attack is the best form of defence. Also – we don’t know if you’re aware of this – but sometimes defending can be a great way of attacking. But that’s still a type of attacking, okay? OKAY!?

Swap ‘Bazball’ for ‘Numberwang’ and Michael Vaughan’s Ashes commentary increasingly resembles the dialogue in the famous Mitchell and Webb sketch. You get a little flurry of numbers and then each short barrage is punctuated with, “That’s Bazball!”

Vaughan favours the simplest and most popular definition of ‘Bazball’ – that it’s about smashing every single delivery when you’re batting. Other definitions are however available. Some acknowledge a more nuanced philosophy, while others reinterpret things to the extent that the word is stripped of all meaning.

The England team famously don’t use the term Bazball, of course. Led by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, they’ve got a philosophy, but they see no reason to brand it.

One aspect of this philosophy relates not to the batting, but the rather overlooked sibling that is the bowling.

England’s bowling philosophy

“We have an ethos with the bat but also with the ball,” explained Stokes last year after playing New Zealand.

“The idea is to take 10 wickets and that is what we are trying to do; taking the scoreboard away in any situation. As long as we are taking 10 wickets, it doesn’t really matter how many runs we go for.”

Speaking after the first Test in that series, Stokes had said: “Throughout the whole week any field change or any bowling change that I made, was always to take wickets. It was never a case of just containing the run-rate or make it go a little bit dry for a bit and then see where we are.”

You hear the bowlers echo this regularly. James Anderson and Stuart Broad will speak about how rejuvenating it has been to adopt a different approach with a laser focus on taking wickets and taking wickets alone.

But then, inevitably, you arrive at a place where it suddenly isn’t that simple. And at that point, all you can do is resort to the usual ‘aggressive cricket can be all about playing really defensively‘ mental gymnastics.

How will England approach day five of the first Ashes Test?

“When you’ve got a set target to defend, you’ve got to keep one eye on the boundaries as well,” Broad is quoted as saying in Vithushan Ehantharajah’s Cricinfo piece this morning. “And actually, on a pitch like this, where it’s quite slow and hard to create a mistake from a batter, you don’t want to leak too many runs easily, waiting for that ball to break through.

“I think we’ll be smart with the fields we use. We need to protect the boundaries in certain players’ strengths. But ultimately our number one focus is to take wickets. And how do we do that? From creating pressure.”

So there you go. Slowing the batters’ run-scoring with more conservative fields is a form of OUT-AND-OUT ATTACK.

“You’ll probably see more fielders scattered around, almost like in-out fields. You know how Warnie used to bowl?” said Broad. “He’d have four people around the bat and three people on the boundary. Three an over is not hurting you, then you get the wicket and you can apply some pressure.”

All-out attack through balancing attack and defence and being flexible enough to shift the emphasis at appropriate times.

Woe betide anyone who tries to simplify cricket, because cricket’s having none of it.

