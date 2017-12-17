The day James Vince didn’t edge one

It had to happen eventually. Today was the day James Vince finally managed to avoid edging one to slip.

And it was so easy to avoid. All he had to do was persuade an opposition bowler to aim a 90mph delivery about a foot wide of leg stump only for it to hit some sort of chasm which would persuade it to chart a new course for off stump.

He did his best though, did Jimmy the Nick. Presented with this heinous crime against physics, our boy presented the full outside edge of the bat. Alas, for once he couldn’t make contact.

We all have our limits.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook1Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. James Vince caught at slip – but he wasn’t driving
  2. Massive weaknesses and massive strengths – the first few pages of the story of James Vince and Australia’s bowling attack
  3. James Vince’s batting average in the second division, first division and Test cricket
  4. Some sort of James Vince type substance
  5. James Vince: first look in Test cricket

December 17, 2017 / / 7 appeals

Australia cricket news, England cricket news

Previous post
Where is Stuart Broad, the tall, experienced bowler who should, on paper, be getting a wicket or two Down Under?
Next post
Joe Root’s losing-the-Ashes face

*** Asterisk-powered reminder that you can and should sign up to receive our email ***

7 Appeals

  1. Mike C

    December 17, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Hope isn’t yet extinguished but it’s hard to escape the thought that the BBC Sport headline at 6am will feature the words ‘plunge’ or ‘slump’.

    Reply
  2. Ged

    December 17, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    If the weather forecast is to be believed, the “plunge” in question might be the rain puddle variety:

    https://weather.com/en-GB/weather/hourbyhour/l/ASWA0604:1:AS

    Not really a satisfactory outcome, but sweet irony if it really does rain all day.

    Reply
  3. Bail-out

    December 18, 2017 at 2:15 am

    I’m finding this weather surprisingly exciting!

    Of all the places to be bailed out by rain…

    Reply
    • Bail-out

      December 18, 2017 at 4:26 am

      Hours later, no balls of play, and I am still gripped!

      Reply
    • Ged

      December 18, 2017 at 9:28 am

      Sadly, not even the English-style weather has been adequate on this tour.

      Too little, too late.

      Flashes of hope – the “water under the covers” story seemed especially promising – the odd sustained period – by gosh the morning session went well – followed by petering out limply and succumbing to the inevitable.

      Reply
  5. daneel

    December 18, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    This new three match series has worked better for the Ashes than I expected.

    Can we still win the mixed format points thing? That’s what we’re all interested in, isn’t it. I’m get bored of these warm-up matches, bring on the ODIs.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2017 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑