At least James Vince gives you a focus

Social media has been alive with pleasure this week at the news that James Vince has returned to the England squad. It’s gratifying to see that fans’ views of him have in no way cemented and that there is universal near-desperation to see him given a third chance at Test level.

But let’s imagine for a minute that the response was the exact opposite of that. Let’s imagine that rather than fist pumps and hastily-scheduled James Vince parties, his recall was instead greeted with eye rolls and bad-tempered chuntering about Ed Smith and his selection cronies. What can you say to these people?

What we’d say is this: at least James Vince gives you a focus.

By this point we have to accept that England’s batting collapses don’t come about because of one bloke who sometimes bats in the middle order or sometimes at number three. It is a far more deep-rooted thing that will prove much, much trickier to overcome.

That is a horrifying thought and the best thing to do with horrifying thoughts is suppress them. You do this by getting angry about something very obvious and human and what could be more perfect than the prospect of a guy with a long track record of edging to slip for 27 being given yet another opportunity to edge to slip for 27?

Imagine if that actually happens! Imagine if, with everyone primed to lose their minds should he edge to slip for 27, James Vince actually edges to slip for 27.

The prospect of this is so wonderful we can barely even describe it. It is like actively alerting someone to the existence of a ‘wings stay on/wings fall off’ switch on an aeroplane only for them to deliberately flick it. After miraculously surviving the crash, they flick it again on their next flight. Again they survive and at this point you feel you have to intervene again. As you’re standing there, pointing to the switch, patiently advising them not to flick it, the person holds your gaze and even as they’re nodding their head to express comprehension, their hand is slowly moving towards it.

Yes, you will most likely lose your life in an air disaster, but that compulsion to flick the switch is also very funny.

Similar deliveries:

  1. James Vince caught at slip – but he wasn’t driving
  2. Some sort of James Vince type substance
  3. The day James Vince didn’t edge one
  4. James Vince: first look in Test cricket
  5. James Vince’s batting average in the second division, first division and Test cricket

6 Appeals

  1. Balladeer

    August 24, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    The real tragedy is that with four other right-arm seamers, the odds of him bowling are rather low.

    Reply
  2. sam

    August 24, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    James Vince? They’d be better off picking Vince Wells!

    Right guys?

    Reply
  3. King Cricket (Post author)

    August 24, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    James Vince, fame’s wince, blames mince.

    Reply
    • Marees

      August 24, 2018 at 6:49 pm

      Does Vince practice nicking, in the nets?

      Apparently, some new stats analysis shows that Vince nicks more compared to other players, even though he misses less!

      Reply
  4. Bail-out

    August 24, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    James Michael Vince
    Has not been seen since
    He performed his slip-nicking tricks
    Whilst on seventy-six.

    Reply

