We heartily endorse Rory Burns’ run-out appeal body language

You know what they say: ain’t no run-out appeal like the run-out appeal that comes in the immediate aftermath of a drop.
With all due respect to Chris Woakes’ bowling and Shardul Thakur’s batting, the highlight of day one of the fourth Test was unquestionably Rory Burns standing astride an imaginary pig, appealing for a run-out.
Ollie Robinson bowled; Umesh Yadav heaved mightily and edged it; Craig Overton at slip parried it up and behind him; Burns picked up the ball and threw down the stumps. Then he stood astride an imaginary pig and almost absent-mindedly appealed for a wicket. (Ollie, Olly, Oli is the new Alastair/Alistair, Graham/Graeme cricketer name shibboleth, by the way. Use the wrong one for the wrong person and you instantly mark yourself out as a cricket dilettante.)
It was quite the body language and only enhanced by Overton’s rural-simpleton-awaiting-assistance-from-a-family-member stance alongside him.
Burns intrigues us. He is England’s first relatively-inked-in opener in a long time and yet we feel like we barely know him at all. He is a fixture in the side, was Surrey’s captain and therefore presumably a coherent human being and yet we’re struggling to recall hearing him speak.
There’s also the small matter of his appearance to grapple with. He arrived in the side with a somewhat severe side parting with undertones of military sensibleness, but it then extended into a huge flapping nonsense before transforming into whatever-the-hell we have today. Cap on, there’s a dash of trailer trash about it. Cap off, it’s either 1970s tennis player or drummer in a jobbing metal band.
We can’t really get to grips with him and, somewhat paradoxically, that makes us warm to him. What look is he going for? Does he know? Was the pig-straddling appeal knowing or accidental?
Rory Burns is an enigma.
16 comments
I would like to propose a settlement to the Buttler vs Bairstow wicketkeeping debate which absolutely no-one is having. It’s got to be Bairstow, if only for the pure, unadulterated glee with which he celebrates each and every catch behind. The instant angry joy etched on his face and the way he enthusiastically hurls the ball a mile into the air is in stark contrast to the rather limp, semi-apologetic efforts of Buttler.
Johnny Bairstow.
We thought this. They had to have a ball change after two of those celebratory thows as they’re yet to return to Earth.
I seem to recall KC describing Bairstow as a petulant middle child. Guess the stewards would agree.
Aggers is getting on my nerves. There, I’ve said it
He’s developed an unpleasant habit of yelling ‘How’s that?’ whenever England have a chance of a wicket.
I think King Cricket need to query why Woakes has his ridiculous beard. It makes him look like a Bronski Beat video extra rather than the cricketer of supreme ability that he is.
How many 2,000-word articles about Chris Woakes’ beard do you want?
https://www.kingcricket.co.uk/chris-woakes-has-a-beard-now-and-that-definitely-says-something-although-were-not-exactly-sure-what/2019/11/13/
Don’t say two.
Three?
Touché.
Bearded Chris Woakes would be an excellent Cricket Top Trumps card.
Which reminds me…
You just wouldn’t let it lie, would you?
Nice throwback to a Vic and Bob catchphrase there, KC
That description of Overton along with that picture had me in splits. LOL, as you might not want me to say.
Rural simpletons everywhere will feel denigrated by that Overton description…
…and for the benefit of country yokels, denigrate means “put down”.
Don’t think it’s a good idea to encourage country yokels to put anyone down… alpacas excepted, perhaps?
the term “denigrated by” makes the country yokels the recipients rather than the providers of the put downs, much like the alpaca in question…
…specifically, “TB or not TB” is the existential question in the matter of that alpaca.
Is Rory straddling an alpaca rather than a pig? I think we should be told.
Alas, poor Geronimo.