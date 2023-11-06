Why didn’t Shakib al Hasan withdraw his appeal when Angelo Mathews was timed out?

2 minute read

For the same reason he appealed in the first place: because he’s Shakib al Hasan.

Angelo Mathews was timed out during Sri Lanka’s game against Bangladesh in Delhi today. This is, incredibly, the first time a batter’s been out this way in international cricket.

It takes a particular type of captain to appeal for a timed-out and Shakib is very much that type of captain.

Shakib really does not care what you think.

Shakib al Hasan, a recap

As we highlighted in our World Cup Players to Watch feature, Bangladesh’s captain kicked off this tournament by slagging off long-time team-mate Tamim Iqbal for being childish and selfish.

In the 2011 World Cup, several Bangladesh fans complained that he gave them the middle finger when they booed him.

A year earlier, he’d threatened to lamp a member of groundstaff with his bat for moving in front of the sightscreen.

In 2014, he was banned by his own board for, “a severe attitude problem, which is unprecedented in the history of Bangladesh cricket.”

In the comments below the players to watch feature, Stephen also highlighted these low key disagreements with umpires, which are well worth a watch if you’re a fan of tantrums – which of course you are.

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, a recap

Perhaps pertinently when it comes to this particular incident, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have a bit of what tends to be referred to as ‘history’.

In 2018, the two sides took turns taunting each other with the nagin dance after victories. This seemed to build antipathy to the point where Shakib actually tried to get his batters to walk off in the last over of a T20 game when what he considered a no-ball wasn’t given by the umpires. In the end, the batters stayed on and Mahmudullah hit a six to win the match, at which point Bangladesh thought it would be a good idea if they all did the dance again.

Today Angelo Mathews walked out to bat and then immediately asked for a helmet change because his chin strap had broken. The whole thing dragged on interminably and unfortunately for him, Shakib al Hasan was the bowler.

If you’d asked us before this tournament, “is Shakib al Hasan the kind of player who’d appeal for a timed out?” we’d have said, “yes, Shakib al Hasan is 100% the kind of player who’d appeal for a timed out.”

And if you’d then asked us, “is Shakib al Hasan the kind of player who’d retract an appeal for timed out having subsequently realised how that might be perceived in some quarters?” we’d have said, “no, absolutely not – there is literally zero chance that Shakib al Hasan would retract an appeal for timed out on the basis of how anyone else in the world might perceive it.”

Shakib al Hasan wants to get you out any way he can. If you are foolish enough to first do something highly irritating – even if that is through no fault of your own – then do not expect any mercy.