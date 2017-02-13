People are streaming live cricket online via Kodi

If you don’t know about online TV streaming software, Kodi, we’ve written a bit of an explainer. As well as taking a quick look at the software itself, we’ve also looked at what sort of content’s available, the legality of streaming and what this technology might mean for the future of cricket broadcasting.
More and more cricket is being televised, but it’s spread across ever greater numbers of channels. It’s a complex landscape and things aren’t always straightforward even when you subscribe to a particular broadcaster.
For example, our Sky Sports subscription only seems to cover Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 2. This means we generally can’t watch Test match highlights/discussion show The Verdict on weekends because it tends to be broadcast on Sky Sports 4.
If you want to watch all of this year’s England matches, you would also need a subscription to BT Sport because they’re the ones covering the Ashes.
Kodi’s burgeoning popularity arises because users are able to bypass these complexities and without any subscription costs. If that sounds too good to be true then you might want to have a read.
February 13, 2017 at 12:51 pm
The legality of Kodi/etc is definitely a hot topic at the moment – Sky/BT/etc are reporting much lower audiences for live football, for example, which is being explained in many places as “millenials [yeah, I know] don’t watch live sport”, but it could just as easily be “it’s available for free elsewhere, so many people won’t pay a subscription for it”. The amount that, say, BT are paying for Champions League rights is unsustainable for them given their current revenue per customer (some people cleverer than me have actually worked out what they would need to charge in order to break even, and it’s much more than most BT Sport customers are paying).
Cricket is in many ways not a typical case, not least because there are so many established ways to ‘follow live cricket’ without watching it on TV (radio, online scorecards/liveblogs, talking nonsense in the comments section of cricket websites, etc). Even so, it’s not immune from the dynamic that’s affecting football, not least because there is so little cricket of any type available to watch live for free in the UK without getting into the ethical/legal grey area of Kodi and its many alternatives.