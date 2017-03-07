Virat Kohli accuses Steve Smith of line-crossing

“There’s a line that you don’t cross on the cricket field,” said Virat Kohli, shortly after suggesting that the Australians had been looking to their dressing room for help when deciding whether to review decisions or not.
You realise what this is, don’t you? It’s an allegation of line-crossing.
This is serious stuff, because as you’re no doubt aware, the Australian cricket captain is the one who dictates the location of ‘the line’.
Any activity carried out by Australian players falls into the category of “playing hard but fair” while all other activities are by definition either “soft cricket” or “crossing the line”.
No-one fulfilled the role better than Michael Clarke, a man who fully understood the mobility and flexibility of the line. Clarke would no doubt agree with Steve Smith that seeking out the opinion of a third party when mulling whether or not to call upon the decision review system merely constitutes “a bit of a brain fade.”
It is, quite frankly, an outrage that Virat Kohli should slander the Australians in this way. It is surely obvious to us all that the Australians, with their poor faded brains, would never breach the line. The line is sacred.
Virat has crossed the line on this line-crossing thing.
March 7, 2017 at 4:26 pm
If Virat Kohli’s accusation of Aussie line crossing was broadcast (and I suspect it was in order for you to be able to report it so comprehensively), then it would, if proved to be defamatory, be libel, not slander.
This is the second KC piece in a row with a manifest error in the text.
Not great.
Indeed, I fear that the KC error rate has crossed a line of some sort.
March 7, 2017 at 4:36 pm
If the KC error rate crossed a line, it was only for a temporary drop into accuracy.
March 7, 2017 at 5:21 pm
You can’t even claim that your error was a brain fade, KC.
Because, as Virat Kohli himself said in the same interview as his “crossing the line” accusation, “if something is going on for two or three days, that’s not a brain fade”.
So if you haven’t crossed a line and you haven’t had a brain fade, what have you done, KC? The interviews today infer that those are the only two possible explanations.
March 7, 2017 at 5:29 pm
Imply.
You infer – the interviews imply.
We disagree with Virat on this. We’re adamant that the brain can fade with no guarantee that it will recover again.
March 7, 2017 at 5:40 pm
Imply/infer…
…I plead brain fade…
…the more permanent version that you are pleading, KC.
March 7, 2017 at 8:49 pm
It’s quite simple.
The line is equidistant between Australia and the opposition. On one side, we have all that is honest, true, green and baggy (like Ian Healy’s long johns) and on the other we have all that is dishonest, whingey and, if we bear true witness, more than a little pommy (or Indian, protean, Pakistani etc).
When Australia aren’t playing (I know it seems impossible but apparently there are occasional English summers when the Australians don’t play at least 5 ODIs) then the line is a place far beyond which both teams have long since crossed and anarchy has been brought to the great sport.
March 7, 2017 at 9:20 pm
Love it. This test had everything – bowlers pitch, collapses all around, drs madness, fights and allegations of cheating.
Shame I missed most of it
March 7, 2017 at 9:49 pm
Can you walk the line?
March 7, 2017 at 11:04 pm
Bert Jr is now 14, a fact that ought to make the long-termers here feel old. We often have conversations that go along the lines of:
– Have you got your phone in bed with you?
– No.
– What’s that on your bed?
– My phone.
– So you have got your phone in bed with you.
– No.
This is very similar to discussing The Spirit of Cricket with Australian cricketers. They work to a Trumpian version of reality, in which facts are tradable currency. Like neighbours rowing over the garden fence, they are arguing from different premises.
You can’t stop this. The only way to combat it is to refuse to buy into their excuse game. Tell them that they cheat (*), and don’t let them get away with modifying the language till they feel no shame about it.
(*) They’re not alone, Stuart Broad.
March 7, 2017 at 11:23 pm
I’m warming to Bert Jr.
When is he going to start posting comments on this site?
March 7, 2017 at 11:32 pm
Yes! The line is back!
As in etc etc and so on.