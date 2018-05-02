Clive being conspicuously indifferent to Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s arrival and departure

Ged sent us a photo of Clive showing extreme indifference to the arrival of Shivnarine Chanderpaul at the crease.

This was during this season’s Essex match, so we asked Ged whether there were any signs of life in response to Shiv’s almost immediate departure.

Ged said: “Very similar lack of reaction to Shiv’s almost immediate departure.”

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.