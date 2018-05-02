Clive being conspicuously indifferent to Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s arrival and departure

Ged sent us a photo of Clive showing extreme indifference to the arrival of Shivnarine Chanderpaul at the crease.

This was during this season’s Essex match, so we asked Ged whether there were any signs of life in response to Shiv’s almost immediate departure.

Ged said: “Very similar lack of reaction to Shiv’s almost immediate departure.”

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

Similar deliveries:

  1. A pigeon being conspicuously indifferent to Rob Key
  2. Strauss being conspicuously indifferent to Strauss’s selection ahead of Owais Shah for England’s final warm-up match before the first Test against New Zealand
  3. A spider being conspicuously indifferent to cricket
  4. Tribble being conspicuously indifferent to cricket
  5. A different Monty being conspicuously indifferent to cricket

May 2, 2018 / / 4 appeals

Regulars

Previous post
This week we’re talking about Peter Siddle bowling in a woolly hat
Next post
Did Justin Langer say it was “humbling” to be appointed Australia coach?

*** Asterisk-powered reminder that you can and should sign up to receive our email ***

4 Appeals

  1. Balladeer

    May 2, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    That is a truly staggering display of indifference. That’s more indifferent than I am to the royal baby, or celebrity culture. Clive has made it into an art form. I’d congratulate him for it, but I suspect he wouldn’t care.

    Reply
  2. Bradders

    May 2, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Is he more of a 20/20 dog?

    Reply
  3. Ged

    May 2, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    I’m with you, Balladeer, Clive is the quintessential conspicuously indifferent animal.

    I doubt if he would be more engaged with T20, Bradders, but it is too early to tell. Clive’s owner told us that Essex v Lancs was Clive’s second match, the first being the final match of last season when he was still a very young puppy.

    In truth, Clive’s owner didn’t strike me as a T20 sort of chap, but you never know. I’ll ask Charley the Gent to keep us appraised with updates on Clive throughout the season if he is able.

    If you want more detail on our day at Chelmsford, during which we met Clive, you might want to click the following link:

    http://ianlouisharris.com/2018/04/20/a-day-at-chelmsford-with-charles-charley-the-gent-malloy-bartlett-essex-v-lancashire-day-one-20-april-2018/

    Reply
  4. Deep Cower

    May 3, 2018 at 7:06 am

    I think he’s more indifferent to his departure than to his arrival.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2018 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑