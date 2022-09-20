Cricket pads hard at work in an art studio

< 1 minute read

Apparently embracing the timekeeping habits of this website, Tom began writing to us after spotting this in February before eventually sending the email in July. (We’ve used an image from a different video above.)

“It is a pair of cricket pads being worn by artist Sophie von Hellerman in her studio in Margate,” said Tom.

“Initially you might think she has been designing the pads for a new limited-overs franchise – the Margate Megafauna perhaps (and maybe that yellow leopard-like character in one of the paintings is the club mascot). But I think in fact she wears them to cushion the knees when painting on the floor – a useful tip for cricketers who also garden/undertake DIY/are successful contemporary artists/pray regularly.

“Hellerman is no stranger to cricket, incidentally. She painted this idyllic scene back in 2001.

“If you’re very bored, you can read a long thing I wrote that was published in The Pinch Hitter in June 2020. In a way it is an entire essay about cricket equipment in unusual places – those places being contemporary art galleries. It also contains a rumour about a nude David Gower.”