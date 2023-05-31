2 minute read

There’s a lot of joshing around. We’re now going to try and help you stay on top of it all.

Tongue

Josh Tongue will play for England against Ireland this week. ‘Tongue lashing’ headlines await (although we’ve been quite disappointed how infrequently he’s been described as ‘slippery’ as this does seem to be an appropriate word for the pace at which he bowls).

We have learned that Tongue’s nickname is “Tonguey,” which feels like a colossal missed opportunity. We were also greatly disappointed to hear Ben Stokes bring back ‘X-factor’ – which is one of our all-time least favourite cricket terms – when talking about him. We are however very excited to see whether ‘X-factor’ now means ‘right-arm seamer bowling at about 85mph’ which must be about as un-X-factor as Test cricket can possibly get.

Little

Very little, unfortunately. In fact none. Ireland’s left-arm quick Josh Little is being rested after the IPL final and before next month’s World Cup qualifiers which are seen as a bigger deal than the Test match. Little hasn’t yet played a Test and given Ireland’s fixture list and the way things are heading, quite possibly never will.

Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood arrived at the IPL late due to an Achilles issue and left it early because his side “just got jammed up a little bit”. He’s back bowling now and reckons he has a decent chance of making the World Test Championship final against India.

Inglis

Australia’s reserve wicketkeeper wouldn’t ordinarily warrant coverage on this website, but sometimes you start with a headline and just see where it takes you. Josh Inglis – who, just to reiterate, is in fact Australian – will be replaced in Australia’s squad by Jimmy Peirson for the second Ashes Test because he’s going home for the birth of his first child.

