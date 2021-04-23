Omelette being conspicuously indifferent to the highlights of the 2011 England v India Test series

Rob writes: “Hello King Cricket. (Long time listener, first time caller.) Here is a picture of a cat named Omelette giving me a judging expression for watching the highlights of the 2011 England v India Test series (mainly to remind myself of an era where RP Singh was considered the height of Indian pace bowling resources).
“The former England captain AN Cook’s world class blocking-out of half-volleys from a partially interested bowling attack did not resonate with him, and as such I have no idea how to engage him with this sport.”
We asked Rob whether Omelette was perhaps exhibiting just a hint of alarm at the possibility he might catch a glimpse of play.
Rob said: “He’s really not in the mood for watching the cricket, and often, upon seeing I’m watching the cricket, will jump on the screen half of the laptop in order to close it.”
If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.
5 comments
Love this piece, Rob – what the world needs now more than anything is articles about animals displaying indifference to cricket.
9/10.
I hate to be the pedant who explains in detail why you only get 9/10 for this piece, but the truth is that, in your own words, Omelette “…often, upon seeing I’m watching the cricket, will jump on the screen half of the laptop in order to close it.”
That is not indifference, Rob, that is active antipathy. Omelette clearly needs more training in the matter of displaying indifference. Do report back on the progress you make in that regard.
“In other news….” – not a bad day’s work for Luke Wood at Canterbury
He looks the part, doesn’t he?
Is this from Rob Key?
All lies in the headline—I was promised an omelette. A bit disappointing, but I can imagine all sorts of photo opportunities. Don’t think I can fit a cricket bat in my skillet, though.