Tigger being conspicuously indifferent to Toby Roland-Jones

Mike writes:
Try as I might, I was unable to get Tigger to show the slightest interest in To-Ro-Jo’s debut destruction of the Saffer top order – in fact she positioned herself as far away as possible from the action, atop a throne of recently used but as-yet-unputaway guest bedding.
She may have realised it’s only the highlights, or perhaps it’s because, as a Scottish cat, she considers cricket a sport for southern faeries. Perhaps she’ll spring to life should we catch a glimpse of Vermin Philander or Catgiso Rabada…
If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.
September 18, 2017 at 12:43 pm
Kitten de Kock
Moeen Alleycat
Chris Strokes
September 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm
I’m on a very dull call at work.
September 18, 2017 at 1:29 pm
Simon Cat-itch
Gary Purr-sten
Stray Hope
Ala-stare-out-the-window-all-day Cook