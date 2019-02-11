Watch 45-minute highlights of the day Mark Wood took five wickets against the West Indies bowling at over 90mph

Mark Wood bowling quickly (via YouTube)

They’re sticking great long highlights packages of each day’s play on YouTube. Who knew?

And what better day to start with than Mark Wood bowling at 94mph and half-deciding the third Test in the space of four overs? (Day on of the first Test, you say? Well, yes, that would have been a better day to start with. Point taken.)

Email subscribers, you’ll have to click through to the website to watch the video because embeds don’t appear.