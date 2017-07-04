Dog’s eye view of baseball-bat-wielding thug David Gower

Okay, not strictly speaking a dog’s eye view unless (a) the dog has its eyes behind its ears or (b) there’s a tiny dog piloting the larger dog.
However, that genuinely is a blurry David Gower up ahead and he really is wielding a baseball bat, the thug.
Like almost all baseball-bat-wielding thugs, he’s standing in the middle of a field in the Cotswolds.
Here’s the dog rushing towards him to get an autograph or something.
In the ensuing melee, you can sort of tell it’s Gower – provided someone’s already told you it’s him and you know who to try and recognise.
Here’s another shot, for no other reason than that you can never have too many low quality stills of a man you’re taking it on trust is David Gower.
He has his mouth open in that last one, like he sometimes does when he’s masterfully anchoring cricket programmes on the TV.
The footage was from a police dog demonstration at this year’s Cotswolds Show that ITV saw fit to cover.
Thanks to The Guardian’s Ali Martin for drawing it to our attention, but not so much for demanding that we write about it. You all know our position on requests. Don’t the rest of you be getting ideas.
July 4, 2017 at 10:27 pm
Please may we have a piece about a police dog showing indifference to David Gower?
That feels more in keeping with the spirit of this site.
Pretty please?
I now you don’t do requests, KC, but this is more a suggested variation on an existing piece than a request, per se.
July 4, 2017 at 10:41 pm
Maybe. But only if you make the request no more than once and don’t say almost exactly the same thing again, correcting the obvious typo.
July 5, 2017 at 8:05 am
Foiled again by my little travelling tablet computer and its idiosyncratic ways. It really didn’t look as though the appeal message had gone the first time.
Sunny here in Edgbaston today. Today will probably be my last few hours of County Championship away cricket this season; the fixture list (and work schedule) panning out so very differently compared with last year.
So you can keep your Gower-indifferent dogs, KC, I have plenty else to do. I was only suggesting it to be nice.
July 5, 2017 at 12:13 pm
Oh oh, typo alert. I’m not normally the sort to correct people’s errors, but I think you meant to say “now” instead of “know”, as in the well-known Old English verb “to now”, meaning “to resent the fact that”.
July 4, 2017 at 10:45 pm
What manner of a creature would set a dog on David Gower?
July 5, 2017 at 6:01 am
To you, JB, he’s a cuddly ex-England Captain, but too many urban dwellers adopt a soft-hearted attitude to Gower, who is foolishly seen as cute, cuddly and clever.
It is an outlook that can be seen in whimsical films such as the recent smash hit The Fantastic Mr Gower, based on the book by Roald Dahl.
Gower is an omnivore with a strong sense of his territory or ‘crease’– qualities that help to make him dangerous. In towns and cities, around a third of his diet comprises food he has scavenged from rubbish, with the balance made up of rats, mice, pigeons and other small animals he has hunted, as well as worms and insects. In certain seasons, he also eats fruit and berries.
But domestic pets can also be targeted, particularly as the large new wheelie bins make it more difficult for Gower to scavenge. Cats, birds, rabbits and even small dogs are all at risk.
July 5, 2017 at 6:04 am
I should add that personally I’m not a fan of Gower-hunting, as I find it to be unecessarily cruel, but he doesn’t do himself any favours by wandering round the Cotswolds brandishing a baseball bat.
July 5, 2017 at 9:24 am
I’ll be honest AP, I’d not thought of Gower like that before. Come to think of it my dog rolled in Gower’s faeces last month and couldn’t be allowed inside for a week due to the lingering stench. Being set upon by a pack of hounds is too good for the wretch.
July 5, 2017 at 1:12 pm
Funny how a year changes your perspective on stuff.
Last year I would look at the Div 1 scorecards and think “there are far too many draws, this whole division is ludicrous and it must be doing harm to the reputation of first-class cricket in general”.
This year, I look at the scorecards and rub my hands in glee at all these mammoth partnerships and day-and-a-half-long innings. Days rained off. Daddy hundreds. Smashing stuff (so long as they are not against Essex). The only time I look at a match and think “I want someone to actually win this one” are if Essex are playing, or if one of the bottom two sides has a sniff of surprising one of the chasing pack*. Other than that, I’m backing the draw in every game.
* Not having any luck with that one yet. Though it’s nice to see that Essex have as many wins as the bottom five sides put together.