Pakistan don’t care what year it is

“300-plus scores? No, thank you. We’ll just persist with our old approach of bowling the opposition out for slightly less than our own low score, if that’s all right with you.”
Pakistan held South Africa to 219-8 off 50 overs. Sri Lanka managed a whopping 236 all out against them. Pakistan being Pakistan, the latter was almost enough.
But it wasn’t enough.
Pakistan – supposedly the most crisis-raddled of all the sides – swan into the semi-finals like a swan that’s decided to walk even though it has a broken leg.
June 12, 2017 at 7:24 pm
One of your best hover captions yet.
June 12, 2017 at 7:48 pm
Pulled out all the stops.
June 12, 2017 at 11:29 pm
Cracker of a simile too:
“…swan into the semi-finals like a swan…”
Cracking.
June 13, 2017 at 10:07 am
Noun phrase, innit.
June 13, 2017 at 11:20 am
“Graeme Swann swans in to bowl like a swan” would have made my week, back then.
Thems was simpler times.
June 13, 2017 at 11:48 am
Get that uneaten Nuneaton buneaten.
June 13, 2017 at 2:31 am
Essex are top of the county championship! TGNW lives yet! TGNW! Cookie! Ravi! Tendo! Westley! Browne!!
June 13, 2017 at 12:53 pm
Meanwhile at Taunton…
OH GOD NO!!! PLEASE!!! I can’t. It’s even more horrific than yesterday. I’d rather watch a Steve Smith Ashes double-century.
June 13, 2017 at 3:47 pm
I see a chap named Nick Gubbins in contention for one of the the England opening slots. Is he a proper opener? Or more of a bits and pieces player?