Shahid Afridi made a T20 hundred yesterday

And everyone is, as usual, missing the point.
Shahid Afridi is the least T20 cricketer to have ever graced the format. Here’s why.
And everyone is, as usual, missing the point.
Shahid Afridi is the least T20 cricketer to have ever graced the format. Here’s why.
© 2017 King Cricket
Theme by Anders Noren — Up ↑
August 23, 2017 at 10:50 am
Bollocks. Missed the deadline for our own email.
August 23, 2017 at 11:29 am
If Joe Root Is Context, is Shahid Afridi the anti-Root?
Following various links in the linked article, I found the view that “Afridi’s batting has gone to shit since he retired from Tests“. Hmmmm.
August 23, 2017 at 11:39 am
Pleased to hear that you went on a ramble round the site. More of this sort of thing!
August 23, 2017 at 12:36 pm
I was also reading this earlier, I got quite a long way through the post before I realised what Test it was posted just before….
August 23, 2017 at 12:18 pm
His first T20 century too, which suggests he isn’t the T20 machine he gets stereotyped as.
August 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm
Afridi isn’t a T20 machine, T20 is a machine designed to get people to “play like Shahid Afridi”, even though Afridi himself doesn’t always “play like Shahid Afridi”.
August 23, 2017 at 1:25 pm
Much truth in this.
August 23, 2017 at 12:42 pm
My wife calls him Alfridi.
This is all I have to add.
August 23, 2017 at 12:52 pm
Shahid Afridi’s retiring.
As in, he’s in the process of quitting playing international cricket (for him, it’s a continual, often reversible procedure – a journey rather than a destination, but one where the protagonist continually forgets stuff, e.g. house keys, phone charger, checking the gas is switched off, etc etc); he’s not shy and fond of his own company or anything.