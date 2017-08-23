Shahid Afridi made a T20 hundred yesterday

And everyone is, as usual, missing the point.

Shahid Afridi is the least T20 cricketer to have ever graced the format. Here’s why.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Shahid Afridi might smash a hundred
  2. Shahid Afridi can bat again even if Twenty20 doesn’t flatter him
  3. Shahid Afridi should only play Test cricket
  4. Shahid Afridi starts his World Cup
  5. Shahid Afridi wins T20 World Cup for Pakistan

9 Appeals

  1. King Cricket (Post author)

    August 23, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Bollocks. Missed the deadline for our own email.

  2. A P Webster

    August 23, 2017 at 11:29 am

    If Joe Root Is Context, is Shahid Afridi the anti-Root?

    Following various links in the linked article, I found the view that “Afridi’s batting has gone to shit since he retired from Tests“. Hmmmm.

    • King Cricket (Post author)

      August 23, 2017 at 11:39 am

      Pleased to hear that you went on a ramble round the site. More of this sort of thing!

      • A P Webster

        August 23, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        I was also reading this earlier, I got quite a long way through the post before I realised what Test it was posted just before….

  3. BailOut

    August 23, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    His first T20 century too, which suggests he isn’t the T20 machine he gets stereotyped as.

  4. Sam

    August 23, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    My wife calls him Alfridi.

    This is all I have to add.

  5. Mike

    August 23, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Shahid Afridi’s retiring.

    As in, he’s in the process of quitting playing international cricket (for him, it’s a continual, often reversible procedure – a journey rather than a destination, but one where the protagonist continually forgets stuff, e.g. house keys, phone charger, checking the gas is switched off, etc etc); he’s not shy and fond of his own company or anything.

