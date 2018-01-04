Joe Root leaves 16 runs out there

Joe Root (via BT Sport)

Time is meaningless. Although the sooner a cricketer can appreciate that, the better – so maybe time isn’t meaningless.

The fifth Test moved forward almost as much in the last eight deliveries of the day as it had in the previous 483. England will have finished with a sense that they put in a decent shift today, but as the post-stumps minutes wore on the reality of the scorecard will have begun to impose itself on their consciousness.

Three wickets in almost-an-entire-day is not the same as three wickets in an entire day. Spread ’em out how you like – England lost five wickets.

Right from early on, Joe Root seemed all set for a score between 50 and 99. He’ll be disappointed to have left 16 runs out there, but his dismissal did give Jonny Bairstow the opportunity to edge behind for five – an opportunity he gratefully accepted.

Moeen Ali will be at the crease first thing on day two, despite having been dropped from the team several days ago. Playing as the second spinner and basically just keeping a spot warm for someone else, he’s almost certain to make a double hundred.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. Joe Root hasn’t made a hundred in England for almost a year
  2. All England’s rubbish batsmen make runs while their good ones don’t
  3. Joe Root survives the pea-rollers to welly a hundred despite not remotely being ‘due’
  4. Hotwiring Jonny Bairstow
  5. Jonny Bairstow isn’t bothered

January 4, 2018 / / 5 appeals

Australia cricket news, England cricket news

Previous post
Scandal, the Ashes and moaning about England – looking back on 2017 on King Cricket

*** Asterisk-powered reminder that you can and should sign up to receive our email ***

5 Appeals

  1. John

    January 4, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Clearly didn’t save enough runs up to make himself due.

    Reply
  2. Sam

    January 4, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Does it really matter whether you score 84, 94 or 104?

    Yes. Yes it does.

    Reply
  3. daneel

    January 4, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    I alway knew nightwatchmen were a good idea.

    Reply
  4. Ged

    January 4, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    I’ve been feeling irritated all day since.

    I’ve just said, “with all due respect” on the telephone to a polite but intransigent supplier. That’s how irritable it has made me.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2018 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑