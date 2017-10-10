The campaign to get Paul Collingwood into England’s Ashes squad

Photo by Sarah Ansell

What else does nostalgia prove, if not that everything was better in the past?

Let’s do the who, the what and the why.

Who?

Paul Collingwood.

Paul is 41 and hasn’t played Test cricket for England since 2011, so the first thing to say in favour of his selection is that it would be heart-warmingly, life-affirmingly optimistic.

What?

Selection for the Ashes. We want Paul Collingwood in England’s Ashes squad. We want him to play in the Ashes.

It looks like there might be an opening for an all-rounder, but frankly he’s a far better bat than most of the lads they’re taking anyway, so we feel he should be included in the squad as a specialist.

That really is the nub of it: there’s no-one else better.

Why?

Collingwood hit three hundreds and averaged 60 in the County Championship this year. James Vince averaged 30 and he’s in the squad.

Also, he’s just ace.

They wouldn’t even need to book another flight as he’s going anyway as part of the coaching staff. His selection would therefore be cost effective.

There is, quite simply, no way that this is a bad idea.

In summary

Paul Collingwood MUST be added to England’s Ashes squad because…

  1. His selection would be heart-warmingly, life-affirmingly optimistic
  2. It would also be cost effective
  3. There’s no-one else better
October 10, 2017 / / 18 appeals

Australia cricket news, England cricket news

Previous post
Did you know that it’s the Magellan Ashes this time around?

18 Appeals

  1. Ameya Vidwans

    October 10, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Full stops are not yet part of nostalgia, are they? P. S. Similar genre, similar generation. What do we think of Yuvraj Singh and his in/ex – clusion from India limited overs teams? P. P. S – can’t hurt.

  2. Ged

    October 10, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    You haven’t suddenly started counting second division runs, have you, KC?

    How is that going to pan out when Nick Gubbins, Sam Robson, Nick Compton, John Simpson, Stevie Eskinazi and others score countless runs next season?

    It’s a shame you strayed down that path, because the rest of your argument was spot on.

  3. King Cricket (Post author)

    October 10, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Sshh.

  5. Aditya

    October 11, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    #collingwoodin

    There’s probably a joke in there somewhere.

  6. Prince Prefab

    October 11, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    What’s with the comma in the opening sentence KC?

  7. Thesmudge

    October 11, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    I like an article that comes with a proper Sarah Ansell photo, not one lifted from the telly.

  8. daneel

    October 11, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    If we’re counting second division runs, I will again suggest Mark Cosgrove. Scored more runs than Collingwood, playing for a substantially worse side.

    Got more experience of playing in Australia than any other option.

