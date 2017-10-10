The campaign to get Paul Collingwood into England’s Ashes squad

What else does nostalgia prove, if not that everything was better in the past?
Let’s do the who, the what and the why.
Who?
Paul is 41 and hasn’t played Test cricket for England since 2011, so the first thing to say in favour of his selection is that it would be heart-warmingly, life-affirmingly optimistic.
What?
Selection for the Ashes. We want Paul Collingwood in England’s Ashes squad. We want him to play in the Ashes.
It looks like there might be an opening for an all-rounder, but frankly he’s a far better bat than most of the lads they’re taking anyway, so we feel he should be included in the squad as a specialist.
That really is the nub of it: there’s no-one else better.
Why?
Collingwood hit three hundreds and averaged 60 in the County Championship this year. James Vince averaged 30 and he’s in the squad.
Also, he’s just ace.
They wouldn’t even need to book another flight as he’s going anyway as part of the coaching staff. His selection would therefore be cost effective.
There is, quite simply, no way that this is a bad idea.
In summary
Paul Collingwood MUST be added to England’s Ashes squad because…
- His selection would be heart-warmingly, life-affirmingly optimistic
- It would also be cost effective
- There’s no-one else better
October 10, 2017 at 9:06 pm
Full stops are not yet part of nostalgia, are they? P. S. Similar genre, similar generation. What do we think of Yuvraj Singh and his in/ex – clusion from India limited overs teams? P. P. S – can’t hurt.
October 10, 2017 at 9:40 pm
You haven’t suddenly started counting second division runs, have you, KC?
How is that going to pan out when Nick Gubbins, Sam Robson, Nick Compton, John Simpson, Stevie Eskinazi and others score countless runs next season?
It’s a shame you strayed down that path, because the rest of your argument was spot on.
October 10, 2017 at 9:46 pm
Sshh.
October 11, 2017 at 8:39 am
Welcome aboard the bandwagon.
October 11, 2017 at 3:05 pm
#collingwoodin
There’s probably a joke in there somewhere.
October 11, 2017 at 3:15 pm
What’s with the comma in the opening sentence KC?
October 11, 2017 at 4:08 pm
Oh, jeff you!
Jeff you, you hear.
October 11, 2017 at 4:51 pm
Just strikes me as, redundant.
October 11, 2017 at 5:13 pm
We’ll make you redundant, if you’re not careful.
What’s that? Unpaid and you don’t particularly want to do it anyway, you say? Well we’ve heard it all now.
October 11, 2017 at 7:09 pm
I for one applaud Prince Prefab’s interventions on this web site.
You tell me to shhh when I point out a flaw in your logic and you threaten to make Prince Prefab redundant when he points out a flaw in your grammar.
Who do you think you are, KC, the King of Spain?
October 11, 2017 at 9:23 pm
Ashley Giles?
October 12, 2017 at 9:26 am
Donald Trump?
October 11, 2017 at 4:58 pm
Does Prince Prefab have the most hyperactive blob-avatar on the forum?
October 11, 2017 at 10:36 pm
I like an article that comes with a proper Sarah Ansell photo, not one lifted from the telly.
October 11, 2017 at 10:41 pm
So do we. They are excellent. But sadly not every eventuality is covered, so sometimes we have to make do.
October 12, 2017 at 7:09 am
It is a shame she could not digitise herself, Tron-like, to enter the Ashes Cricket game.
October 11, 2017 at 11:56 pm
If we’re counting second division runs, I will again suggest Mark Cosgrove. Scored more runs than Collingwood, playing for a substantially worse side.
Got more experience of playing in Australia than any other option.
October 12, 2017 at 2:42 pm
Suggest for which team?