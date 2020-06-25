They were the best signature shots, they were the worst signature shots

Next week is the worst week of our life because next week is when our England XI play and almost certainly lose to an Aussie Antagonists XI. The match will start on Monday and finish whenever England have been skittled for the second time.

After that, we should be just about ready to turn our attention to actual, real-life cricket, with England due to take on the West Indies from July 8. (We have every confidence that after the hottest, driest British spring in modern history, it will piss it down for that. But hey-ho, it’s not like we haven’t mastered watching cricket not happen in recent times, is it?)

We hope that our efforts to provide cricket “content” over the last few months have helped get you through. If they haven’t – well, you’re probably not reading this, so we don’t need to acknowledge your opinion. Thanks, as ever, to those who have been funding the site via Patreon. Time has been at a premium during the lockdown period, so it’s no exaggeration to say that without you guys next to nothing would have been published on King Cricket these last few months.

We’ve a bit of a gap now before next week’s horror begins. You could do worse than fill it with this piece we wrote for Wisden about the best and worst signature shots.