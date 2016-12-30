Did Australia win or did Pakistan lose? YOU HAVE TO CHOOSE

One of the rules of cricket coverage is that Australia, England and India have results and the other teams are merely inactive participants.
In 2016, India beat New Zealand, Australia lost to Sri Lanka, and England drew with Bangladesh. Technically, this also means that New Zealand lost to India, Sri Lanka beat Australia, and Bangladesh drew with England – but you’ll be hard-pressed to find things presented that way.
Like many rules, this one has an exception – and like so many cricketing exceptions, it involves Pakistan.
Pakistan lost to Australia today. The home team didn’t snatch victory. The tourists – who were already one down in the series – threw the match away.
That is the unwritten result on the scorecard because a Pakistan implosion is even more headline-worthy than Australia snatching an unlikely victory.
Could it be that despite how we may be inclined to perceive things, it is impossible for one team to be wholly responsible for the outcome of a match?
December 30, 2016 at 11:31 am
On the subject of rules, and exceptions, can we all agree that “the exception that proves the rule” doesn’t mean ‘there’s an exception to the rule, which confirms that the rule exists?
Rather, the exception ‘proves’ the rule in the sense of ‘testing’ the rule – to use the example from the relevant Wikipedia article (which brilliantly includes the heading ‘serious nonsense’), “mutillidae are wasps without wings which cannot fly, and therefore are an exception that proves (tests) the rule that wasps fly”.
I understand that this post doesn’t actually contain an instance, misused or otherwise, of the phrase “the exception that proves the rule”, but if this year has taught me anything it’s that facts are no impediment to getting one’s point across as aggressively as possible.
December 30, 2016 at 11:47 am
From the Beeb:
The third Test starts in Sydney on 3 January but Misbah has not committed to playing in the match after a poor series so far. The 42-year-old, who was dismissed for a two-ball duck after managing just 11 in the first innings, only scored nine runs in total in the first test in Brisbane.
“I haven’t decided about that [Sydney] but let’s see,” he said. “[If I’m not contributing] there’s no point in hanging around.”
Misbah to continue playing for another five glorious years, then.