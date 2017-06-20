The Cricket Kingdom Champions Trophy fantasy league result

The King Cricket Champions Trophy fantasy league eventually attracted 74 teams – so many, in fact, that after a couple of games we started to think we might look bad if we didn’t get in amongst it and actually try and do well.
We eventually secured a top ten position, which seems respectable enough that we should be allowed to continue writing this website.
However, the winner of all the respect/resentment from their peers was Sesha, whose INDIAN XI positively walked it – unlike the Indian XI, which famously got battered in the final.
Maybe if it had been a fantasy knock-out, things would have panned out differently. But it wasn’t. It was a league and Sesha won.
Just as importantly, here’s the arse-end of the table – a full bottom ten, no less – where Deep Cower secured an almost equally impressive losing margin over (under?) Hippity, who is a green bunny.
Well played these people, particularly Alphamonkey who secured negative points from the final and so secured the highest step within the sunken podium trench.
June 20, 2017 at 1:28 pm
I had 3 of those Australians who barely managed to finish a match with just the one finalist and I managed the top 60 so that’s a win right there.
June 20, 2017 at 1:57 pm
Likewise a mediocre showing but I reserved my best performances for games which were abandoned.
In other (big) news, Samit Patel has come into a bit of form of late. Where does he rank in this website’s list of Favourite Cricketers Ever?
June 20, 2017 at 2:23 pm
As we can remember enough things to place them in some sort of order.
High. Not first, but high.
Genuinely rate him as a batsman, particularly against spin; don’t think he was given enough of a chance with England; think the fitness thing is massively overplayed.
We read the other day that he’s never missed a professional match through injury. Can’t say that’s a fact because we don’t know where we read it. Might google “Samit Patel injured” to see if it can be easily disproved.