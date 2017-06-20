The Cricket Kingdom Champions Trophy fantasy league result

The King Cricket Champions Trophy fantasy league eventually attracted 74 teams – so many, in fact, that after a couple of games we started to think we might look bad if we didn’t get in amongst it and actually try and do well.

We eventually secured a top ten position, which seems respectable enough that we should be allowed to continue writing this website.

However, the winner of all the respect/resentment from their peers was Sesha, whose INDIAN XI positively walked it – unlike the Indian XI, which famously got battered in the final.

Maybe if it had been a fantasy knock-out, things would have panned out differently. But it wasn’t. It was a league and Sesha won.

Just as importantly, here’s the arse-end of the table – a full bottom ten, no less – where Deep Cower secured an almost equally impressive losing margin over (under?) Hippity, who is a green bunny.

Well played these people, particularly Alphamonkey who secured negative points from the final and so secured the highest step within the sunken podium trench.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook1Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. A free Champions Trophy fantasy league – because, why not?
  2. England v India ODI fantasy league
  3. IPL fantasy cricket team league
  4. There’s a King Cricket County Championship fantasy league after all
  5. Fantasy Cricket Administrator League 2010

June 20, 2017 / / 3 appeals

Extras

Previous post
Peak Pakistan

Tired of checking the site for updates? Sign up for our near-daily email

3 Appeals

  1. probably an eager beaver

    June 20, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I had 3 of those Australians who barely managed to finish a match with just the one finalist and I managed the top 60 so that’s a win right there.

    Reply
    • Mike

      June 20, 2017 at 1:57 pm

      Likewise a mediocre showing but I reserved my best performances for games which were abandoned.

      In other (big) news, Samit Patel has come into a bit of form of late. Where does he rank in this website’s list of Favourite Cricketers Ever?

      Reply
      • King Cricket (Post author)

        June 20, 2017 at 2:23 pm

        As we can remember enough things to place them in some sort of order.

        High. Not first, but high.

        Genuinely rate him as a batsman, particularly against spin; don’t think he was given enough of a chance with England; think the fitness thing is massively overplayed.

        We read the other day that he’s never missed a professional match through injury. Can’t say that’s a fact because we don’t know where we read it. Might google “Samit Patel injured” to see if it can be easily disproved.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Live cricket

Archives

Cricket history

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2017 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑