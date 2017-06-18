Video: Virat Kohli dropped off Mohammad Amir… Virat Kohli caught off Mohammad Amir

Pakistan often lunge enthusiastically towards the ridiculous in the firm knowledge that this is their best hope of rebounding to sublime cricket – but even for them this moment was something else.
There is a strong argument that Virat Kohli is the finest one-day batsman there’s ever been. He is not a man you can afford to drop in the final of the Champions Trophy.
Oh no, turns out you can.
June 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm
Great stuff – it sort-of sums up Pakistan’s tournament – indeed possibly the team’s entire ethos, in two balls.
In the world of Cricket Badger cricketer’s spotted, I experienced the antithesis of a cricketer spotted on Thursday (i.e. a non-cricketer spotted in a cricket place):
http://ianlouisharris.com/2017/06/15/here-there-and-everywhere-rather-a-lot-of-real-tennis-in-two-days-and-a-star-struck-encounter-14-15-june-2017/
…followed by a genuine “cricketer spotted” (gold standard) the very next morning. Aficionados of Cricket Badger and King Cricket will need to be patient for that one; I could barely contain my excitement on Friday I can tell you.
June 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm
I should care about this, and normally would, but I’m just a little bit in shock, because there has been a daughter. Or maybe it’s sleep deprivation. It’s all a blur at the moment.
And absolutely nothing to do with (let’s face it) a shock India defeat by Pakistan.
June 18, 2017 at 11:39 pm
This is excellent news! Let’s wheel out the exclamation marks! Congratulations!
June 18, 2017 at 11:57 pm
I’m sure there must be easier ways to upstage other people’s news than this fashion (around here at least) for having children.
Still, many congratulations on your wonderful news, Aditya.