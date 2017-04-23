Younus Khan, the world’s oldest 39-year-old, might yet play on

Ain’t no retirement like a Pakistan cricketer retirement, because a Pakistan cricketer retirement is highly conditional.
For a man who’s already resigned, quit, been rested, stood down, walked and been banned for life, Younus Khan is still strikingly present.
He is due to call it a day (again) following this Test series against the West Indies, but has now floated the possibility that he might play on if someone – anyone – asks him to.
“If they request me or people want me then why not?”
Well we’d quite like you to play on, Younus.
It’s worth mentioning at this point that not only is Younus 39, he’s also the world’s oldest 39-year-old, having been born in 1975.
April 23, 2017 at 11:24 am
Superb temporal anomaly to end that piece, KC, well done.
Meanwhile, young Charley “The Gent” and I spent a day at the cricket on Friday.
For those who can cope without King Cricket reporting rules…
http://ianlouisharris.com/2017/04/21/my-first-live-cricket-of-the-year-middlesex-v-essex-day-one-at-lords-21-april-2017/
April 24, 2017 at 4:23 pm
Giving with one hand and giving with the other there, Ged. Some service.
Meanwhile at Old Trafford… c’mon KC, hit me with what I deserve. I like my revenge served at room temperature like a proper pint of ale should be.
April 23, 2017 at 1:23 pm
Capybara Herath is the retirement I’ll really miss, as he is the last international cricketer still playing who debuted in the 90s. Younis just misses out.
April 24, 2017 at 2:40 pm
Durham!
They’re the best second-division county in the world! Shove it up yer Carse!
April 24, 2017 at 4:44 pm
Brilliant tactics from Lancs in this match. Their carefully controlled first innings (109 all out, five ducks) misled Somerset into the wrong way of thinking, as intended. Leading by 170 after the first innings, Somerset literally had virtually no chance whatsoever. It was a position which when viewed with hindsight could be seen at the time to be a dead certainty to result in a 100+ win, as ultimately and inevitably proved to be the case.