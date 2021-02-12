Squad rotation (and team turmoil) – looking ahead (and back)

We both utterly detest squad rotation and completely agree with it. We’d like to live in a world where it isn’t necessary. But it is.
We predicted squad rotation years ago, but it’s still only really seeping into the sport even now. Most teams do little more than flirt with the concept, resting players when they don’t especially care about a game and driving their stars into the ground with overuse when they do. Injuries have a tendency to test a team’s commitment to its plans too with resting players often called up to work overtime.
England’s insane 2021 fixture list has made rotation pretty much non-negotiable though. A strong desire to field a significantly less fast-medium attack overseas has also helped create an environment where the likes of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad can be rested without too big a backlash.
This is why we hate squad rotation though: cricket is an unequal sport. It’s the quick bowlers who miss out most often.
Despite bowling brilliantly in the first Test against India, Jimmy Anderson will sit out the second. We’re not annoyed about it happening. We’re only annoyed that it needs to happen.
The return of Stuart Broad will be a comfort at least.
The only other omission for the purpose of rest is Jos Buttler whose overall workload is exacerbated by being in demand for all of the colours of balls.
Jofra Archer also misses out, but only because of injury.
Dom Bess, meanwhile, has fallen victim to a good old-fashioned dropping – potentially triggering a very predictable headline about Moeen Ali on this website at some point soon.
This is all true, and there is definitely too much cricket being squeezed into 2021, but if anyone was rested during the Ashes with England 1-0 up I would be pretty surprised, it’s hard to completely escape the feeling that England are in danger of treating this series as less of a priority than their hosts.
I’ve phrased that poorly in an awful sentence. What I mean is that if England lose 3-1 now, there will be a sense that in part it was because they didn’t prioritise the series, even if the actual individual selection decisions all make sense.
This is why we’re against the world where squad rotation is necessary. The decisions taken can be the best ‘big picture’ ones for a compact but relatively long series. Yet those same decisions can also easily be painted as mistakes when you don’t win.
Maybe reverse swinging first Test Jimmy was only so effective because he was fresher having sat out a Test in Sri Lanka. That’s a harder point to make than ‘maybe if he’d played he’d have taken more wickets than the other guy’.
Ideally, short and long term plans wouldn’t conflict so much.
We just fundamentally like the idea of Best XI v Best XI.
It feels like that is what international cricket should be about but we’re probably quite some way from that at the minute.
Whereas now we’re not even getting Bess-ed XI.
I fell asleep with the Ridiculous Ashes in my ears last night. No offence.
Same thing keeps happening to Ged by the sounds of it. Maybe we need more bombastic theme music.
Or maybe we all need to go to bed earlier if we insist on getting up at 4am.
On the plus side could this mean a Stokes-Foakes-Woakes lineup?
I wouldn’t care if England were a bit fast-medium if it meant they picked Stokes, Foakes and Woakes.
I’m certain I left a comment about this wondrous prospect, but now I cannot find it.
It surely has to happen now, doesn’t it?
Previous article.
If they all play then clearly Pope needs to be moved up the order so that the 6-7-8 is Stokes-Foakes-Woakes. Stokes-Pope-Foakes-Ali-Woakes would be a huge missed opportunity
IT’S REALLY HAPPENING
They went with Olly Stone. I hope they lose now.
Such a wasted opportunity…
All I think the whole world wants right now is to have England in the WTC final. Imagine how bad it would be if we weren’t in it.
We would have NZ v AUS at Lords. I would expect that NZ would play very fair and good cricket, AUS will come along, ball tamper, cheat, be racist, cross ‘the line’, the biggest idiots (Warner and Smith) will do well and score lots, we would have a lot of genetically enhanced criminals/fans come across (thats all they are really), and the list goes on and on.
I would love to see a very fair and well contested game between England and NZ, as it only could be. So please England, do not under any circumstances let Australia get into the WTCF.
Mo IS back!
That is all.
As in, returned!
Personally I’d have dropped Dan rather than Dom, playing Bess, Leach & Moeen (batting three) with Broad, Woakes & Stokes (batting five) as the pace options. Looks like plenty of batting to me and lots of choices for bowling.
No-one knows how the pitch will play with this new top soil. You need bowling options in those circumstances.
Looking forward to it already.
Morning all.
Good start, eh?
Morning everyone. Channel 4 coverage already better for the addition of Lord Strauss and Lady Rainford-Brent.
Olly Stone’s back!!
If Stone keeps taking wickets I might be able to forgive him for having the wrong name.