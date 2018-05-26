If we were to ask, ‘who has been your favourite England Test opener since Andrew Strauss retired?’ the answer is obvious. If you say anyone other than Alastair Cook, you are either (a) a contrarian hipster (b) not an England supporter or (c) mental.

That’s an easy one. A far more interesting question is who’s been your favourite opening partner for Alastair Cook since Andrew Strauss retired, because here we have a veritable smorgasbord of very similar options.

Maybe you’re a Nick Compton man

Maybe you admired Alex Hales’ flakiness and emotional fragility

Maybe you’re all in for Haseeb Hameed

Maybe you can distinguish between Adam Lyth and Sam Robson

Maybe you were paying attention that time Ben Duckett opened and actually remember that

Maybe you want to stick with Mark Stoneman

There were a bunch of others too. All-in-all, none of them were much good, which makes this a very challenging question to answer.

Who’s been YOUR favourite ineffective opening partner for Alastair Cook?