If we were to ask, ‘who has been your favourite England Test opener since Andrew Strauss retired?’ the answer is obvious. If you say anyone other than Alastair Cook, you are either (a) a contrarian hipster (b) not an England supporter or (c) mental.
That’s an easy one. A far more interesting question is who’s been your favourite opening partner for Alastair Cook since Andrew Strauss retired, because here we have a veritable smorgasbord of very similar options.
- Maybe you’re a Nick Compton man
- Maybe you admired Alex Hales’ flakiness and emotional fragility
- Maybe you’re all in for Haseeb Hameed
- Maybe you can distinguish between Adam Lyth and Sam Robson
- Maybe you were paying attention that time Ben Duckett opened and actually remember that
- Maybe you want to stick with Mark Stoneman
There were a bunch of others too. All-in-all, none of them were much good, which makes this a very challenging question to answer.
Who’s been YOUR favourite ineffective opening partner for Alastair Cook?
May 26, 2018 at 3:29 pm
Jos Buttler.
May 26, 2018 at 3:36 pm
Alastair Cook.
—-
Comparing results against Pakistan. I guess the reason Ireland didn’t play their first test against England is because they’re too good.
May 26, 2018 at 3:41 pm
Joe Root would probably be the sensible suggestion.
But I’m going to plump for Craig Kieswetter, because the question you actually asked doesn’t say Test anywhere.
May 26, 2018 at 3:58 pm
Nick Compton. Not only for his good looks, but also for the way he looks at the bowler.
May 26, 2018 at 6:22 pm
Nick Compton has to be classed as most successful for me if we ignore Root who has one very important innings holding up his figures.
At the time I thought we discarded Carberry, Compton and Lyth too quickly.
Compton was dropped the first time around because everyone knew that Root (who was playing well down the order) would be even better in his proper position as opener – weirdly we don’t talk about that anymore.
Carberry did as well as any of the batsmen in that disastrous Ashes tour (Mitch J).
Lyth did ok against a very good NZ attack and struggled against a decent Australia bowling side.
I don’t think any of the three are still options unfortunately. Personally I’d stick with Stoneman for the rest of the summer unless anyone starts beating down the door. I don’t think the constant changing helps anyone.
May 26, 2018 at 9:47 pm
I had forgotten what Compton had done wrong in his time. Existing, yes, that was it.
May 27, 2018 at 11:17 am
Expanding on this…Carberry was whom I wanted to succeed; Compton was whom I felt did nothing to merit dropping,…
May 26, 2018 at 6:57 pm
Haseeb Hameed. He was discarded rather quickly I thought.
Keaton Jennings wasn’t bad either.
May 26, 2018 at 7:18 pm
Keaton Jennings was absolutely shot by the time he was dropped. It was a kindness replacing him in the side.
Hameed wasn’t dropped, he broke his finger and has since averaged about 10 at first class level. I’m sure the selectors would have loved to have stuck with him, but he’s making single figure scores for Lancs 2nd XI currently – can’t call him back.
May 26, 2018 at 7:06 pm
Trotty. Always Trotty.
May 26, 2018 at 7:59 pm
Hasbeeb, mainly as it wasn’t being shite in an England shirt that cost him the role rather an injury and a spectacular loss of form in the County Championship that has seen him banished to 2XI cricket.
May 27, 2018 at 5:28 pm
Agreed. Haseeb was the only one who when he was in the side gave you the feeling that at least we wouldn’t have to try out yet another new opener in two series time.
As it turns out that feeling was wrong. But at least he looked convincing at the time.
May 26, 2018 at 8:01 pm
But also Hales. The opener who was going to be the positive foil to Cook and scored at a slower rate.
May 26, 2018 at 10:56 pm
Favourite to least based mostly on how absurd their initial selection looks after they are dropped :
Moeen
Duckett
Carberry
Lyth
Compton
Trott
Hameed
Robson
Hales
Jennings
Stoneman
Root
May 27, 2018 at 12:01 am
There may have to be a few recalls from that list if we’re to compete with Langer’s stated drive to make Australia No 1 in humility. I expect that will involve some new form of elite humility never seen before. ‘No one does humility like we do.” That will be the cry.
May 27, 2018 at 2:42 am
John Edrich
May 27, 2018 at 5:14 am
Carberry. He should have been given a longer run. Wouldn’t have done any worse than the others.
May 27, 2018 at 10:30 am
Friends, I’ve written some words about how fantasy cricket is taking over my life. Thanks very much yeah.
http://lastwordoncricket.com/2018/05/27/fantasy-cricket-county-championship/