An acceptable way to finish a cricket match and an unacceptable way to report on one

We’ve been having some absolutely belting weather for the last week or so in these parts – but only on the sly. The gale force winds that have been partially masking things finally abated today and the lull revealed one of those perfect spring days that make you slightly less annoyed about your inability to think straight on account of having been woken up at 5am.

What we’re trying to say is that we didn’t watch England v Ireland because it was sunny out. We didn’t even listen to the radio. We just repeatedly watched that demented scene from Hard Target where Jean-Claude Van Damme punches a snake in the face before turning it into a lethal trap until our phone battery ran out. After that we just sat there.

Returning indoors, we see that England won. Hurray! Only not a real roaring ‘hurray’ because it would actually be quite nice if Ireland did well.

Unlike the first match, today’s fixture seemed more like a run-scoring victory.

That said, it did end how all matches should end – with a Mark Wood yorker.

Yorker!

Of course if that were mandatory, it would be very wearying for Wood, what with the obligation to deliver yorkers on demand for hundreds of different teams all across the globe.

We have therefore come up with three other acceptable match climaxes.

Acceptable ways to finish a cricket match

  1. Mark Wood yorker
  2. Comedy run-out
  3. Overthrows
  4. Quietly shaking hands having accepted that you aren’t going to get the overs in

Footnote

Reportage is going to fall some way short of our usual atomic clock level of reliability this week.

If by some miracle it should hit the heights of ‘patchy’ then you should consider that a win.

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook2Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. Another match report from Old Trafford Cricket Ground
  2. England v Pakistan 2010 Oval Test, day two match report
  3. Clontarf Second XI v Laois match report
  4. Jungfraujoch match report
  5. England v Pakistan 1st Test match report

May 7, 2017 / / 10 appeals

Associates, England cricket news

Previous post
England’s bowling and some clarification on the current condition of Aleem Dar’s lower face

Tired of checking the site for updates? Sign up for our near-daily email

10 Appeals

  1. Bert

    May 7, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Today would have been a good day for a proper old-fashioned bad light finish. 5:20 or so, only about another half-an-hour of cricket left in the match, bright sunshine – the ideal conditions for the umpires to march the players off.

    Reply
  2. Alec

    May 7, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    You forgot

    5. Offering the opposition a draw because it’s raining and nobody can be bothered to put the numbers into a DL calculator.

    Reply
  3. Marees

    May 7, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    By a strange coincidence, my phone battery too almost went dead by the time I finished watching the video. But thanks to KC’s warning, I had my charger plugged in and ready and managed to connect my phone as fast as possible to the charger.

    Thanks KC. Forewarned is forearmed.

    Reply
  4. Ged

    May 7, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    In other news, my Retro-ogblogging has arrived at the first day of the 2009 season.

    Herein a rather interesting contrast between my MTWD piece (featuring Charley The Gent Malloy) and the King Cricket piece on the same day:

    http://ianlouisharris.com/2009/04/22/middlesex-ccc-season-is-up-and-running-mtwd-piece-middlesex-v-glamorgan-day-one-at-lords-22-april-2009/

    Reply
    • A P Webster

      May 8, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      Speaking of the 2009 season, I have recently purchased, but am yet to read, Duncan Hamilton’s “A Last English Summer”, which chronicles the very same season.

      Has anyone read it? Was it worth the £2.50 I stumped up?

      Reply
      • King Cricket (Post author)

        May 8, 2017 at 1:21 pm

        Pretty sure we’ve got a copy.

        We don’t even have any real recollection what it was about. That’s probably a good sign. We always remember poor books in vivid detail.

  5. Ged

    May 8, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Meanwhile I am beginning to realise the implications of the statement:

    “Reportage is going to fall some way short of our usual atomic clock level of reliability this week.”

    I am starting to worry about it a lot. I can see myself oversleeping, arriving at meetings early, late or not at all, overcooking the pasta and possibly even losing a whole day…

    …for want of the metronome-like regularity of KC postings.

    I have not bothered to wear a wrist watch since I found this web site and am darned if I;m going to start wearing one again now, just because KC is having a delinquent week.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Live cricket

Archives

Cricket history

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2017 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑