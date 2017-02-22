A cricket book in an unusual place

It’s been a while since we had a cricket thing in an unusual place – so long, in fact, that many of you won’t even know that it’s supposed to be a regular feature.
Ged sent us the following photo and said only: “Sphere Of Influence By Gideon Haigh, spotted in a spa sanctuary, Phuket, Thailand.”
As a postscript to this, Sphere of Influence is also the title of a book by former New Zealand right-armer, Kyle Mills.
We did wonder what he was up to these days. Apparently he’s churning out bestsellers.
February 22, 2017 at 12:30 pm
Cricket book in an unusual place’s back! As in returned, because books don’t fall sick.
I welcome this return, though I am afraid Mr. Ladd has played fast and loose with the rules here. One would think the top of a table is a perfectly reasonable place for a book.
February 22, 2017 at 12:51 pm
They do have spines though.
February 22, 2017 at 8:53 pm
And here’s why Ian Austin won’t be playing in the IPL this year.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/aw/d/0415739756/ref=mp_s_a_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1487796690&sr=8-2&pi=AC_SX236_SY340_QL65&keywords=ian+austin
Solid 5 star reviews too.