A cricket book in an unusual place

It’s been a while since we had a cricket thing in an unusual place – so long, in fact, that many of you won’t even know that it’s supposed to be a regular feature.

Ged sent us the following photo and said only: “Sphere Of Influence By Gideon Haigh, spotted in a spa sanctuary, Phuket, Thailand.”

sphere-of-influence

As a postscript to this, Sphere of Influence is also the title of a book by former New Zealand right-armer, Kyle Mills.

We did wonder what he was up to these days. Apparently he’s churning out bestsellers.

More cricket things in unusual places.

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk

February 22, 2017

Why did Tymal Mills go for so much at the IPL auction? Because he’s fit for purpose

3 Appeals

  1. Deep Cower

    February 22, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Cricket book in an unusual place’s back! As in returned, because books don’t fall sick.

    I welcome this return, though I am afraid Mr. Ladd has played fast and loose with the rules here. One would think the top of a table is a perfectly reasonable place for a book.

